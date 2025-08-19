Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict: MEA

By: Agencies

Date:

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: India and China should adopt a “candid and constructive” approach in moving ahead in the ties that must be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed this to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday.
In his opening remarks at a meeting with Wang, the external affairs minister pitched for taking forward the de-escalation process in the border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that witnessed over a four-year face-off between the militaries of the two nations.
Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with the Chinese foreign minister shortly after he landed in Delhi on a two-day visit that came days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned trip to China to attend the annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Wang’s visit is largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbours to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.
In his remarks, Jaishankar also mentioned fighting against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as another major priority.
“Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides,” the external affairs minister said.
“In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict,” he said.
The Chinese foreign minister is in India primarily to hold a fresh round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The SR talks will be held on Tuesday.Wang and Doval are the designated special representatives for the boundary talks.
“This (SR talks) is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward,” Jaishankar said.
The talks covered economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade and connectivity.
The external affairs minister also dropped enough hints of discussion on international situation.
“We seek a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is also the call of the day. (PTI)

