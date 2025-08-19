National nuggets

5 held after video shows man ‘assaulted’ before death

GORAKHPUR, Aug 18 : Police on Monday arrested three men and detained two minors after videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing a 48-year-old man being assaulted before his death in Gorakhpur, UP,.The deceased, identified as Mustak Ahmed of Barwai village, was found lying on Saturday morning, a day after his motorcycle was found abandoned.Following the circulation of the videos, the deceased’s family alleged that Ahmed succumbed to his injuries from the assault. Three accused, have been arrested. Two juveniles have also been taken into custody. (PTI)

17-year-old boy shot dead at home in Patna

PATNA, Aug 18: 17-year-old boy was shot dead at his residence here on Monday, police said.The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Paswan.“Police received information that a teen was shot dead inside his house in Lal Bigha locality, under the jurisdiction of Barh police station on Monday morning. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination”, police told reporters.Family members of the deceased claimed that Rajkumar had an affair with a girl of the same locality, Singh said, adding the matter was being investigated from all angles. (PTI)