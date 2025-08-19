Tuesday, August 19, 2025
National nuggets

5 held after video shows man ‘assaulted’ before death

GORAKHPUR, Aug 18 : Police on Monday arrested three men and detained two minors after videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing a 48-year-old man being assaulted before his death in Gorakhpur, UP,.The deceased, identified as Mustak Ahmed of Barwai village, was found lying on Saturday morning, a day after his motorcycle was found abandoned.Following the circulation of the videos, the deceased’s family alleged that Ahmed succumbed to his injuries from the assault. Three accused, have been arrested. Two juveniles have also been taken into custody. (PTI)

17-year-old boy shot dead at home in Patna

PATNA, Aug 18: 17-year-old boy was shot dead at his residence here on Monday, police said.The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Paswan.“Police received information that a teen was shot dead inside his house in Lal Bigha locality, under the jurisdiction of Barh police station on Monday morning. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination”, police told reporters.Family members of the deceased claimed that Rajkumar had an affair with a girl of the same locality, Singh said, adding the matter was being investigated from all angles. (PTI)

An Indian Army personnel consoles a resident during a search and rescue
Why should commuter pay toll if stuck in jam for hours: SC
NATIONAL

Opp mull impeachment of CEC, accuse him of acting like BJP spokesperson

BJP dares Opp parties to dissolve assemblies in states ruled by them if EC unfair NEW DELHI, Aug 18:...
NATIONAL

NDA’s VP candidate meets PM Modi in Delhi

INDIA bloc leaders to meet and discuss joint VP candidate NEW DELHI, Aug 18 : Maharashtra Governor C P...
NATIONAL

Search and rescue operation underway at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village

Search and rescue operation underway at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Monday. (PTI)
NATIONAL

Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict: MEA

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: India and China should adopt a “candid and constructive” approach in moving ahead in...

