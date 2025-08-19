NorthEast United FC brace for Shillong Lajong in semi-final

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 18: Defending champions NorthEast United FC will face hosts Shillong Lajong FC in the first semi-finals of the 134th Durand Cup, a repeat of the last edition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground).

NorthEast prevailed 3-0 over Shillong Lajong last year on their way to clinching the title, but the I-League side are more determined to give a stronger fight against the opposition. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7 PM.

NorthEast United’s road to the last four

Juan Pedro Benali’s Highlanders topped Group E with a derby win over Lajong (2-1), a commanding 3-1 result against Malaysian Armed Forces and a 2-2 draw against Rangdajied United. They carried that form into the quarterfinals, dismantling Bodoland FC 4-0 in Kokrajhar, where Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie netted twice to take his tournament tally to seven.

Ajaraie, the tournament’s top scorer, has now scored in five straight Durand games and will be joined in attack by Jithin MS and Lalrinzuala.

“We have given our 100% and we will continue to do the same tomorrow. Pressure is always there, but we know how to manage it. We describe our team as a Wolfpack.” said Michel Zabaco (Captain, NorthEast United FC) about the clash.

Shillong Lajong’s strong run to the semifinals

The Red Dragons finished runners-up in the same group, blowing away Malaysian Armed Forces 6-0, falling narrowly to NEUFC, before overcoming Rangdajied United 3-1. In the quarters, Birendra Thapa’s young brigade staged a thrilling comeback, edging Indian Navy FT 2-1 courtesy goals from Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana.

The trio of Phrangki Buam, Everbrightson Sana and Figo Syndai have scored 9 of Lajong’s 12 goals. Skipper Kenstar Kharshong holds a youthful defence together.

“We are looking forward to seeing the fans in the stands. Their support definitely lifts the boys, because without them we are nothing. We are ready for the match tomorrow, we know it’s do-or-die, and we are prepared to give everything we have, Kenstar Kharshong said, exuding belief.

Social-media buzz and ticket frenzy

Highlanders fans lit up scoial media with the post “Semis bound—Let’s go! #StrongerAsOne” as the team bus rolled into Shillong, while @lajongfc rallied with the Khasi cry “Sarong ia ka Lajong! Fill JN Stadium” alongside a stirring derby poster. By Sunday, general tickets were sold out within minutes, creating a repeat of last year’s derby fever in the city.

Last year’s precedent

This fixture is soaked in memory. The same semifinal unfolded at this very venue last season, with NorthEast running out 3-0 winners courtesy of goals from Thoi Singh, Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi.

That victory paved their path to a maiden Durand crown. But this year, Lajong returned more seasoned and determined, eager to rewrite the script and reach their first final since the club’s 2009 Federation Cup fairy tale.

What the coaches said on match-eve

Benali: “Shillong Lajong are a much better team this year. It’s always tough to play against them, and tomorrow won’t be any different. Last year is last year, tomorrow is a new challenge.”

Thapa: “The team is more confident compared to last year. We have lost to them twice, but our approach will be different in tomorrow’s match. It will be a tough contest.”

Spaniards Andy Rodriguez and Chema Núñez will look to control NEUFC’s rhythm, but Thapa’s high-press led by Gladdy Kharbuli and Treimiki Lamurong could disrupt the champions.

The stage is set for a fiery contest where regional pride and passion meets a place in the grand finale in the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup.

Expect misty Shillong skies, relentless drumming in the stands, and pulsating 90 minutes of unbridled intensity as the Northeast derby pens another chapter which will decide if NorthEast goes one step closer in defending their title or Shillong Lajong will qualify for their first ever finals of the Durand Cup.