Opp mull impeachment of CEC, accuse him of acting like BJP spokesperson

BJP dares Opp parties to dissolve assemblies in states ruled by them if EC unfair

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: Opposition parties on Monday accused the Election Commission of failing to discharge its constitutional duty of ensuring a free and fair electoral system, and did not rule out moving an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whom they alleged was acting like a “BJP spokesperson”.

Addressing a press conference here, representatives of eight prominent parties — Congress, TMC, SP, DMK, RJD, CPI(M), AAP and SS-UBT — said the CEC had “failed” to answer their questions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and issues related to voter list irregularities and chose to attack them at his presser on Sunday.

The EC has “completely failed” in discharging its constitutional duty of ensuring a free and fair electoral system in the country. It has now become clear that the EC is not being led by officers who can ensure a level playing field, a joint statement on behalf of 20 opposition political parties alleged.

“The right to vote is the most important right given by the Constitution to a common citizen. Democracy depends on it. EC is the body meant to protect it… But we can see that the CEC did not reply to the important questions being raised by the political parties, and is running away from its responsibility,” Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said at the press conference.

TMC’s Mahua Moitra echoed the demand of some other opposition leaders that the Lok Sabha should be dissolved as the last elections were held on “faulty” voter list.

CPI-M leader John Brittas said the opposition parties firmly believe that the CEC has “forfeited the right to be in that constitutional position and has declared war on opposition parties by holding a press conference”.

Asked how serious they are in moving a motion in Parliament to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Gogoi said, “The issue has been discussed and to a great extent an agreement has been reached. We will take the right decision at the right time.” RJD’s Manoj Jha said, “All parliamentary and legal options are open before us, and will be used.” The procedure for removing the CEC is the same as that for removing a Supreme Court or High Court judge. As per law, the CEC can be removed only by Parliament.

The Constitution says a motion supported by 50 MPs of the Rajya Sabha or 100 MPs of the Lok Sabha has to be moved in Parliament and passed by the House with a two-thirds majority of those present and voting.

The statement by opposition parties claimed that it is now clear that those who lead the EC “divert and thwart any attempt at a meaningful inquiry into voter fraud and instead opt to intimidate those who challenge the ruling party. This is a serious indictment”.

It also said that “the CEC offered no comment or clarification on why the Bihar SIR was being conducted in such a hasty, ill-prepared and ad-hoc manner”.

The CEC offered no comments on allegations of voter fraud levelled by Rahul Gandhi, the joint statement claimed, adding, “The CEC refused to answer any hard questions with regard to why no inquiry or investigation had taken place on the allegations of voter fraud.” Congress MP Naseer Hussain alleged that autonomous constitutional bodies are being “usurped” by the government to mislead people. He also demanded that a discussion on SIR and EC be allowed in both houses of Parliament, which the government is so far “stone-walling”.

Gogoi said while the Election Commission is the protector of the right to vote and is a vital constitutional institution, it is unable to provide satisfactory answers to many important questions raised by political parties, he said.

“Instead, it appears to be avoiding its responsibility and trying to run away from accountability,” he claimed.

BJP DARES OPPOSITION

The BJP on Monday dared INDIA bloc parties to dissolve state assemblies where they are in power if they doubt the Election Commission’s fairness, and alleged that their sole aim behind protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is to shield infiltrators.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters that it has become Rahul Gandhi’s habit to cry “chor chor”, claiming that it is ironic that leaders like him or RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who is on bail in a corruption case like the Congress leader, are charging constitutional bodies with theft.

He alleged that parties like the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) seek “complete chaos” in India and want the country to resemble the unrest seen in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

His attack on opposition parties came after eight of them, including the Congress, TMC, SP, DMK and RJD, hit out at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that instead of responding to questions raised by them, he chose to attack them at his presser on Sunday.

The ruling alliance and the Opposition have been involved in a war of words over the SIR of electoral rolls, with the latter forcing a virtual washout of Parliament’s Monsoon session over the issue since it began on July 21.

The only business that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been able to conduct smoothly was a two-day discussion in each of the House over Operation Sindoor.

Accusing Gyanesh Kumar of acting like a BJP spokesperson, opposition parties said he failed to answer their questions on the SIR and issues related to the voter list irregularities.

Patra asserted that the CEC made a point-by-point “technical rebuttal” to the charges levelled by opposition leaders like Gandhi but they are deliberately crying foul.

“They want a chaotic situation to develop in India and benefit politically. This is their attempt,” he said.

Noting that the Supreme Court is hearing the SIR issue and has not stopped the exercise, Patra asked if the “bench” of opposition leaders is more authoritative than the highest judiciary.

On media reports about the Congress planning to serve impeachment notice against the CEC in Parliament, he said the “indignified words” that Gandhi and his party are using against the poll body reflect their frustration of losing one election after another.

“This reflects the frustration of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. They have only one goal — the (Gandhi) family must gain power at any cost,” Patra charged.

With TMC MP Mahua Moitra echoing the demand of some other opposition leaders that the Lok Sabha should be dissolved as the last elections were held on “faulty” voters list, the BJP leader hit back, saying the governments in states like West Bengal and Telangana, where INDIA bloc parties are in power, should dissolve their assemblies.

Noting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in power since 2011 following her repeated wins in the polls held by the same EC, he asked if she ever said she will dissolve the Assembly.

“If you think the poll process is unfair, then dissolve the Assembly,” he said. (PTI)