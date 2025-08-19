Spanish Chema sets sights on Durand Cup glory with NEUFC

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 18: Hailing from Seville, Spanish attacking midfielder José Núñez Martín – better known as Chema, brings a wealth of experience and flair to NorthEast United FC. A product of the prestigious Sevilla FC youth academy, Chema’s career has seen him represent several Spanish clubs, including Real Betis ‘B’, Albacete, and most recently Antequera CF in the Primera Federación, Spain’s third tier.

Renowned for his creativity and playmaking vision, he was a key figure in the 2024–25 season, logging over 3,000 minutes, scoring once, and providing 10 assists, a testament to his influence in the attacking third.

Now, the Spaniard has brought his talent to India, making his debut in Asia’s oldest and most prestigious football competition – the Durand Cup. “Playing in Spain has shaped me into the footballer I am today, and I feel I’m at a great stage in my career,” Chema says. “The opportunity to come to India came up during some conversations with the coach, and I decided to take it.”

His early impressions of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup have been overwhelmingly positive. “I am gradually adapting to Indian football and to the coach’s ideas, and I’m really enjoying it. There’s a great atmosphere in the dressing room, and that makes everything easier.”

For Chema, adaptation is not just about settling in – it’s about impact. “My goal is to adapt as quickly as possible and contribute as much as I can so that we can have a successful and unforgettable season.”

That confidence is mirrored in the team’s spirit. “The mood in the dressing room is excellent. My teammates have made my adaptation and day-to-day life much easier, and we’re confident that we can achieve great things this season.”

Chema also credits head coach Juan Pedro Benali for his smooth transition. “Juan Pedro has been a big help and has shown great confidence in me. I’m working hard to grasp his ideas quickly so I can deliver right away and help the team. I’m very grateful to him and hope to repay the trust with strong performances.”

From the youth fields of Sevilla to the passionate stands of India, Chema’s football journey is entering a thrilling new chapter. And as NorthEast United FC battle in the Durand Cup, the Spanish playmaker will be aiming to ensure his first season in Indian football begins with silverware.

Chema’s arrival not only strengthens NorthEast United FC’s midfield but also underlines the club’s intent to blend experience with ambition as they look to make a mark this season.

With his vision, creativity, and hunger to succeed, the Spaniard could well become a pivotal figure in the Highlanders’ campaign.

For the fans, his presence adds an exciting new dimension to the team, and as the Durand Cup unfolds, all eyes will be on Chema to see if he can turn promise into performance and guide NorthEast United towards glory.