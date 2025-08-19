SPL 2025: Rangdajied versus Lajong ends all-square

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 18 : Rangdajied United and reigning champions Shillong Lajong played out an entertaining yet goalless draw in their Shillong Premier League 2025 match at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Monday.

The game moved fast, from end to end, typical of the high quality that both clubs bring to the pitch. Both sides were energetic and physical but ultimately they were unable to exploit the chances that each team had and thus had to settle for a point each. This was the second draw of the season and first one to be without a goal.

Lajong beat Rangdajied twice in SPL 2024 and in other competitions over the past year, such as the Meghalaya State League and Durand Cup.

On Monday, however, both sides struggled to score after going through numerous personnel changes ahead of the new season. Lajong were missing SPL 2024 top scorer Deibormame Tongper and other prolific providers like Yohaan Benjamin and Babysunday Marngar, while Rangdajied were desperately in need of the scoring ability of Owanijuh Pajuh.

That is not to say that there were no scoring opportunities this evening, with Lajong twice denied by the woodwork.

Manbhakupar Iawphniaw had an early free-kick for Rangdajied that he sent wide and a few minutes into the second half he had a shot on the run blocked by SLFC goalkeeper Wanteilang Malngiang, who then had to make a reaction save to deny Menangpyndap Khongjee with the rebound. Lajong also missed out when Firstborn Khongsit and Ricky Kharkongor sent attempts just over the crossbar on separate occasions in the second half.

This fixture was the last of the first round and after five games there are three teams on 3 points each – Mawlai, Nangkiew Irat and Malki. Another four have 1 point each – Langsning, Mylliem, Rangdajied and Lajong – while Nongrim Hills, Sawmer and Laitkor are yet to get off the mark.

The next SPL match will take place on Wednesday between Nongrim Hills and Sawmer at the new time of 4:30pm. Both sides had lost their respective opening match and will need to bounce back to get their campaign on track.