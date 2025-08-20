Ampareen denies family planning move in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Meghalaya government does not intend to impose family planning on anyone in the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh said every child in a Christian-majority and tribal state like Meghalaya is considered a gift of God.

“We don’t want to deviate from ancient practices and as we are a small community. We don’t want to impose family planning, as it is the choice of the family and the parents,” she said on Tuesday.

She, however, said that the government wants to make sure that mothers recover before conceiving the next child. She cited research underscoring the risks for multigravida (pregnant at least twice) women.

Stating that it will not be right to impose family planning in Meghalaya, Lyngdoh said the government values everyone’s health.

She said the focus on healthcare and increased public participation in campaigns helped the state reduce the infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR) in recent years.

“We expect the numbers to come down more to touch the national average,” she said, adding that the Mothers Programme has added value to this success.

Meghalaya is 15-17% short of the national average in IMR and MMR.

“We will try to achieve it at the earliest, with focus on mother care in Meghalaya. We are also conducting awareness programmes through mothers,” Lyngdoh said.

She further said that the ongoing process of separating the MCH Hospital from Nongstoin Civil Hospital would require reassigning many members of the staff. “Everything, including the building, is ready for the shift to the MCH. Only a few adjustments in staff positions remain,” she said.