Wednesday, August 20, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen denies family planning move in state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Meghalaya government does not intend to impose family planning on anyone in the state.
Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh said every child in a Christian-majority and tribal state like Meghalaya is considered a gift of God.
“We don’t want to deviate from ancient practices and as we are a small community. We don’t want to impose family planning, as it is the choice of the family and the parents,” she said on Tuesday.
She, however, said that the government wants to make sure that mothers recover before conceiving the next child. She cited research underscoring the risks for multigravida (pregnant at least twice) women.
Stating that it will not be right to impose family planning in Meghalaya, Lyngdoh said the government values everyone’s health.
She said the focus on healthcare and increased public participation in campaigns helped the state reduce the infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR) in recent years.
“We expect the numbers to come down more to touch the national average,” she said, adding that the Mothers Programme has added value to this success.
Meghalaya is 15-17% short of the national average in IMR and MMR.
“We will try to achieve it at the earliest, with focus on mother care in Meghalaya. We are also conducting awareness programmes through mothers,” Lyngdoh said.
She further said that the ongoing process of separating the MCH Hospital from Nongstoin Civil Hospital would require reassigning many members of the staff. “Everything, including the building, is ready for the shift to the MCH. Only a few adjustments in staff positions remain,” she said.

Previous article
Govt duty-bound to give staff salaries: Hek on GHADC crisis
Next article
Huge consignment of drugs seized from MTC bus, two arrested
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP slams MDA move for Education Grant

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack...
NATIONAL

Army personnel and others carry out a search and rescue operation at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village

Army personnel and others carry out a search and rescue operation at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village, in Kishtwar district...
MEGHALAYA

Detect, deport all illegal migrants: NESO to CM

KHADC MDCs call for meeting with traditional heads to prevent influx from Assam, Bangladesh By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 19:...
MEGHALAYA

Complete work on Rilbong-Baniun road by Dec: Metbah to NHIDCL

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 19: Meghalaya State Planning Board Chairman Metbah Lyngdoh has urged the National Highways and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP slams MDA move for Education Grant

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Voice of the...

Army personnel and others carry out a search and rescue operation at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village

NATIONAL 0
Army personnel and others carry out a search and...

Detect, deport all illegal migrants: NESO to CM

MEGHALAYA 0
KHADC MDCs call for meeting with traditional heads to...
Load more

Popular news

VPP slams MDA move for Education Grant

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Voice of the...

Army personnel and others carry out a search and rescue operation at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village

NATIONAL 0
Army personnel and others carry out a search and...

Detect, deport all illegal migrants: NESO to CM

MEGHALAYA 0
KHADC MDCs call for meeting with traditional heads to...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge