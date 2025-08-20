Complete work on Rilbong-Baniun road by Dec: Metbah to NHIDCL

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: Meghalaya State Planning Board Chairman Metbah Lyngdoh has urged the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and the contractor to ensure that the Rilbong–Baniun section of the Shillong–Dawki road project (package I) is completed within the December 2025 deadline.

This comes after Lyngdoh and senior PWD officials conducted an inspection of the ongoing work under Phase I of the project on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh mentioned that the agencies have given an assurance that this stretch of the road would be completed by December.

“We want the work completed on schedule as the current state of the road is creating daily difficulties for citizens,” he emphasised.

He stated that the inspection was conducted in response to repeated grievances from commuters, particularly those from West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, and several other places including Balat, Dawki, Sohra, Pynursla, and Shella.

Travel time has become a serious concern, he added. “It takes almost two hours to travel from Upper Shillong to Anjalee Point. You are lucky if you manage to reach in an hour on any good day,” Lyngdoh stated.

The chairman remarked that the problem is particularly severe during medical emergencies.