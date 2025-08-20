Wednesday, August 20, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Complete work on Rilbong-Baniun road by Dec: Metbah to NHIDCL

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: Meghalaya State Planning Board Chairman Metbah Lyngdoh has urged the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and the contractor to ensure that the Rilbong–Baniun section of the Shillong–Dawki road project (package I) is completed within the December 2025 deadline.
This comes after Lyngdoh and senior PWD officials conducted an inspection of the ongoing work under Phase I of the project on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh mentioned that the agencies have given an assurance that this stretch of the road would be completed by December.
“We want the work completed on schedule as the current state of the road is creating daily difficulties for citizens,” he emphasised.
He stated that the inspection was conducted in response to repeated grievances from commuters, particularly those from West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, and several other places including Balat, Dawki, Sohra, Pynursla, and Shella.
Travel time has become a serious concern, he added. “It takes almost two hours to travel from Upper Shillong to Anjalee Point. You are lucky if you manage to reach in an hour on any good day,” Lyngdoh stated.
The chairman remarked that the problem is particularly severe during medical emergencies.

Previous article
Rs 500-cr GST fraud involving M’laya coke plants unearthed
Next article
Detect, deport all illegal migrants: NESO to CM
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP slams MDA move for Education Grant

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack...
NATIONAL

Army personnel and others carry out a search and rescue operation at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village

Army personnel and others carry out a search and rescue operation at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village, in Kishtwar district...
MEGHALAYA

Detect, deport all illegal migrants: NESO to CM

KHADC MDCs call for meeting with traditional heads to prevent influx from Assam, Bangladesh By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 19:...
MEGHALAYA

Rs 500-cr GST fraud involving M’laya coke plants unearthed

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Unit, has unearthed a massive...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP slams MDA move for Education Grant

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Voice of the...

Army personnel and others carry out a search and rescue operation at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village

NATIONAL 0
Army personnel and others carry out a search and...

Detect, deport all illegal migrants: NESO to CM

MEGHALAYA 0
KHADC MDCs call for meeting with traditional heads to...
Load more

Popular news

VPP slams MDA move for Education Grant

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Voice of the...

Army personnel and others carry out a search and rescue operation at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village

NATIONAL 0
Army personnel and others carry out a search and...

Detect, deport all illegal migrants: NESO to CM

MEGHALAYA 0
KHADC MDCs call for meeting with traditional heads to...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge