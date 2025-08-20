Wednesday, August 20, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Detect, deport all illegal migrants: NESO to CM

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

KHADC MDCs call for meeting with traditional
heads to prevent influx from Assam, Bangladesh

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Tuesday urged the MDA government to seal the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border and adopt stricter measures for the immediate detection and deportation of illegal migrants.
In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, NESO further recommended strengthening border control, particularly in vulnerable areas, through the deployment of additional security personnel and modern surveillance technology.
NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa called for coordination with neighbouring states and agencies to prevent migrants from being relocated within the region.
“Safeguard indigenous rights, culture, language, political identity, and land ownership through legal and policy measures,” he stressed and proposed the creation of a special review committee to address population growth in sensitive areas.
Highlighting the long-standing problem, he noted that the unchecked influx of migrants began soon after Independence in 1947 and it has since grown into one of the most serious threats to the socio-cultural fabric, demographic balance, and political stability of the Northeast.
He mentioned that Tripura, where indigenous people were once in an overwhelming majority, have been reduced to a minority. Assam too, he said, suffered greatly, sparking the six-year-long anti-foreigners’ movement that led to the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985—a pact whose promises remain only partially fulfilled as illegal migration continues.
Jyrwa said Meghalaya has also faced repeated waves of agitation—in 1979, 1987, and the early 1990s—all driven by fears of demographic change and the erosion of indigenous rights. He warned that Assam is currently witnessing a drastic demographic shift spilling over into Meghalaya’s Garo Hills plains belt and other parts of the region.
Despite repeated appeals to the Centre, NESO observed that responses have been inadequate, often limited to temporary or reactionary measures instead of long-term solutions.
“The absence of decisive action has left indigenous peoples vulnerable, forcing them to defend their rights, culture, and identity on their own,” Jyrwa said.
“This is not just a political or administrative issue—it is a matter of survival. Our languages, traditions, cultural practices, and very existence as distinct peoples are at stake,” he stressed.
He said state governments also bear responsibility, especially those not covered under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, making them more vulnerable to infiltration.
He called for stronger mechanisms for prevention, detection, and deportation of illegal migrants, along with better inter-state coordination and local vigilance.
At the same time, the Opposition MDCs in the KHADC have urged Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shemborlang Rynjah to convene a meeting with traditional heads to address the growing concerns over influx from Assam and Bangladesh.
Opposition Leader Titosstarwell Chyne pointed out that the issue has now extended beyond illegal immigrants from Assam, citing instances where individuals from Bangladesh have allegedly entered council-administered areas such as Mawsynram and Ranikor and even attempted to commit crimes against locals.
He stressed the seriousness of the situation and urged the Executive Committee (EC) to take stringent and proactive measures to tackle the issue.
“We are particularly concerned about those people evicted from Assam who are now attempting to enter border villages and urban areas under KHADC’s jurisdiction,” Chyne said.
He also questioned the efforts made so far by the EC, noting that while pressure groups have been conducting eviction drives against suspected illegal immigrants, the council itself appears to have done little.
According to Chyne, the only action taken by the EC has been to issue letters to traditional heads, urging them to remain vigilant.
“We told the CEM that this step alone is insufficient. The council must do much more because the issue of illegal immigration is serious and demands immediate attention,” he said.
Chyne emphasised the need for greater collaboration with traditional institutions to monitor and control the influx of outsiders.

