East Bengal face debutants Diamond Harbour FC in semifinal

Kolkata, Aug 19: A reinvigorated East Bengal will fancy their chances when they face tournament debutants Diamond Harbour FC in the semifinals of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament here on Wednesday.

The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

East Bengal qualified for the semifinals after their 2-1 quarterfinal derby victory over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, while debutants Diamond Harbour FC stunned ISL side Jamshedpur FC with a commanding 2-0 victory to book their spot in the last-four stage.

Under head coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal have transformed from a side that struggled in recent derbies to one brimming with confidence and tactical sharpness.

The Spanish tactician finally broke the jinx of not winning a Kolkata Derby since his appointment and now sets his sights on extending this remarkable journey.

Bruzon acknowledged the unique challenge that awaits his team, understanding that Diamond Harbour’s fearless approach and tournament momentum make them dangerous opponents.

“We face Diamond Harbour, a team that has shown incredible spirit throughout this tournament,” Bruzon emphasized during his pre-match briefing.

“They are debutants, but they play without fear, and that makes them very dangerous. We’ve had a good result in the quarterfinals, but now we must show the same intensity and focus.” East Bengal’s journey to the semifinals has been nothing short of spectacular.

In the group stage, the Red and Gold brigade remained unbeaten, demolishing South United FC 5-0, edging past Namdhari FC 1-0, and crushing Indian Air Force 6-1 to top Group A with a perfect record of nine points.

The quarterfinal against Mohun Bagan was their ultimate test, and substitute Dimitrios Diamantakos rose to the occasion with a memorable brace after replacing the injured Hamid Ahadad, helping East Bengal claim their first senior derby victory in over 18 months.

Diamond Harbour FC’s Durand Cup debut has been the stuff of dreams. They started their group stage campaign with a stunning 2-1 victory over former champions Mohammedan Sporting, thanks to Luka Majcen’s injury-time winner, before running riot against Border Security Force with an emphatic 8-1 triumph.

Though they suffered a 1-5 defeat to eventual group winners Mohun Bagan, their goal difference of +4 was sufficient to secure qualification as one of the best second-placed teams.

In the quarterfinals in Jamshedpur, they delivered a masterclass performance, winning 2-0, courtesy of Sairuatkima’s first-half brace.

The tournament has been a remarkable vindication for Diamond Harbour’s head coach Kibu Vicuna, the Spanish tactician who previously guided Mohun Bagan to I-League glory.

For Bruzon’s East Bengal, the challenge lies in maintaining the emotional high from their derby triumph while adapting to face a completely different tactical setup.

East Bengal will count on their experienced spine — goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill, defender Kevin Sibille, midfielder Miguel Figueira, and the tournament’s breakout star Diamantakos — to guide them through this crucial match.

The Red and Gold brigade will rely on the goal-scoring instincts of Diamantakos, whose two-goal quarterfinal heroics against Mohun Bagan have turned him into an instant cult hero at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Greek striker, who struggled for consistent game time early in the season, has seized his opportunity in spectacular fashion and will be supported by the pace and directness of Bipin Singh and Edmund Lalrindika on the flanks.

The defensive unit, marshaled by the impressive Kevin Sibille, has shown remarkable solidity, while the midfield creativity of Miguel Figueira and the work rate of Naorem Mahesh Singh will be crucial in breaking down what promises to be a well-organized Diamond Harbour defensive structure. (PTI)