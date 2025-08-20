Huge consignment of drugs seized from MTC bus, two arrested

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of East Jaintia Hills Police recovered a huge consignment of drugs from an MTC night bus coming from Silchar and arrested to carriers, early Tuesday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANTF conducted a coordinated Naka operation near Lumshnong and recovered 10.35 kilograms of marijuana, 2,736 Tramadol Hydrocholoride capsules, 6,000 Nitrazapem tablets and two mobile phones from the possession of Amol Nath (42), resident of Silchar, and Radika Ranjan Das, resident of Dholai district of Tripura.

These apprehended drug suppliers are suspected to be part of larger organised crime syndicate, the ANTF said.

A case has been registered at Lumshnong Police Station under the NDPS Act, and investigation is under way to establish backward and forward linkages.