KHADC Opp MDCs raise concern over fate of incomplete schemes

SHILLONG, Aug 19: Opposition MDCs in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) have expressed concerns about the fate of various development schemes sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission.

With the 16th Finance Commission set to come into effect from April 1, 2026, the MDCs are demanding clarity from the ruling Voice of the People Party-led Executive Committee (EC) on whether pending schemes and unpaid bills will be addressed before the current cycle lapses.

Opposition Leader Titosstarwell Chyne on Tuesday said they have proposed schemes under the 15th Finance Commission for the financial years 2021–2022 and 2022–2023. However, many constituencies are still implementing schemes from as far back as 2020–2021.

Once the 16th Finance Commission comes into force, all unimplemented or unpaid schemes under the 15th Finance Commission could lapse. The failure to implement these schemes would harm the public, not just the MDCs, he said after a meeting between the Opposition MDCs and Chief Executive Member Shemborlang Rynjah. (Contd on P-7)

(Contd from P-1) During the tenure of the previous EC, all constituencies had received the first installment from the 15th Finance Commission, amounting to Rs 30 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, or Rs 50 lakh. Work orders were issued, and many projects had already begun following the MDC elections earlier this year. However, the new EC reportedly halted payments citing technical issues, he claimed.

The Opposition MDCs also expressed concern over long-pending bills, some stretching over several years, and urged the CEM to ensure that payments without the online system be cleared without further delay. They also sought updates on the second installment of both Tied and Untied grants for 2021–2022.

The CEM reportedly informed them that funds from Delhi are yet to be received, and no specific assurance has been provided. The MDCs highlighted the non-release of funds for Urban Schemes, Sports Schemes, cultural programs, and educational support initiatives.

The Opposition MDCs urged the EC to act swiftly and prevent the loss of critical developmental benefits to the people of the region.