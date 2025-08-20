M’laya Govt, IOC & Bindra Foundation launch Olympic Education Programme

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 19: The Government of Meghalaya has joined hands with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT) to roll out the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) across schools in the state. The initiative was formalised on Tuesday through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state’s Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Department of Education, and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation.

OVEP, a global initiative of the IOC, aims to use sport and the philosophy of Olympism to instil core values of excellence, respect, and friendship among young people.

The programme also emphasises life skills, holistic development, and community well-being.

Calling the launch “a game-changing step,” Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the government continues to put youth at the heart of policymaking. “Every policy we create, every programme we undertake is to ensure that our youth grow into responsible and productive citizens. This MoU will shape our youth not only through sports but also by instilling values of excellence, friendship, and respect,” he said. With nearly 50 percent of Meghalaya’s population comprising young people, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of investing in youth development, regardless of whether they pursue sport professionally.

Olympic gold medallist and ABFT founder Abhinav Bindra highlighted the transformative potential of sport in building character. “Sports teach humility, resilience, teamwork, respect and self-respect. Through experiential learning, OVEP seeks to embed these values in students so they can succeed in every aspect of life,” he noted.

The programme in Meghalaya will integrate indigenous games and cultural practices to ensure relevance for local students. It will also extend beyond classrooms by engaging parents, community leaders, and youth groups, fostering a shared sense of responsibility.

A key focus will be inclusivity, with efforts to reach children from marginalised communities and students with disabilities. Teachers will be trained to adapt activities to diverse needs, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, OVEP will complement the state’s natural advantage of community playgrounds and open spaces to promote physical activity and value-based education. The collaboration between the Meghalaya government, IOC, and ABFT combines international expertise with local traditions, aiming to build a generation of youth grounded in Olympic values and holistic learning.