Nmecha’s late penalty seals Leeds’ winning EPL return

Leeds, Aug 19: Leeds United marked their return to the Premier League with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Everton at a rocking Elland Road, thanks to Lukas Nmecha’s coolly taken late penalty.

Daniel Farke’s side dominated for long periods but looked set to settle for a frustrating draw until Everton skipper James Tarkowski was penalised for handling Anton Stach’s strike six minutes from time.

After a VAR check confirmed the decision, Nmecha stepped up and converted confidently, sending the home fans into raptures.

Everton, by contrast, looked devoid of creativity. It took them 53 minutes to register their first attempt, Idrissa Gueye firing well off target, while debutant Jack Grealish’s introduction from the bench could not lift David Moyes’ lethargic side.

Leeds’ high-octane first half, fuelled by a thunderous Elland Road atmosphere, produced 12 shots but only one on target, raising fears they might fade after the break. But Farke’s men kept pressing and were eventually rewarded when the crucial late handball presented their chance.

The closing stages saw Everton push forward half-heartedly, but Leeds debutant goalkeeper Lucas Perri was rarely troubled during seven minutes of stoppage time before referee Chris Kavanagh’s final whistle sparked celebrations across Yorkshire. The result underlined the importance of Elland Road’s intimidating environment as Leeds target Premier League survival this season.

For Everton, however, the defeat highlighted their lack of urgency in the transfer market, with Moyes left exasperated on the touchline as his team repeatedly surrendered possession and failed to threaten.

Leeds now face Arsenal at the Emirates on August 23 before meeting Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup second round three days later. Everton will host Brighton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 24, followed by a League Cup tie at home to Mansfield Town on August 27

The victory not only gave Leeds the perfect start on their Premier League return but also reaffirmed the club’s identity under Farke—relentless, energetic, and fearless at Elland Road. For Everton, meanwhile, the flat performance served as an early warning that without reinforcements and greater attacking intent, another difficult campaign could lie ahead. (Agencies)WWW