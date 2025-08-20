Shillong Academy shines at DPDL Super Cup 2025

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 19: 4 For All Football Academy, Shillong, returned home with honours from the prestigious DPDL Super Cup 2025, held in Bengaluru from August 2 to 13.

The academy’s U-17 side finished as runners-up, while the U-13 and U-15 teams put up spirited performances to reach the semi-finals of their respective categories.

Adding to the accolades, Teibanjop Nongbri and Lambormanik Khardewsaw were named Best Defenders in the U-17 and U-13 categories respectively. The academy’s head coach, Pailaremdor Syndor, was also recognised with the Best Coach Award for his contribution throughout the tournament.

Officials of the academy described the achievement as a milestone in their journey of promoting grassroots football in Meghalaya. They added that the performances of the youngsters not only brought pride to the state but also reflected their hard work, dedication and potential to excel on bigger stages in the future.