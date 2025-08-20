State karatekas bag 41 medals at All India event

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 19: Athletes from the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association returned with a rich haul of medals from the 19th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship, held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, from August 8 to 10.

A 57-member squad, led by Donboklang Lyngdoh, Greater E.M. Kharpuri, and Pynhunlang Kharbuli, delivered an impressive performance, securing a total of 41 medals — 10 gold, 16 silver, and 15 bronze.Among the standout winners were Audrella Carisa Marbaniang, who struck gold in the Sub Junior girls’ Kumite (–35kg), Aventinus George Mylliem, who clinched gold in the Junior boys’ Kata, and Nathaniel Levin Suting, who earned both gold in Sub Junior boys’ Kata and silver in Kumite. Other notable gold medallists included Eric Banteinam Ryngnga, Esaranaki Kharjana, Samuel Kurbah, Fadrik Wanniang, Ferrando Wanniang, and Garret Ivan Lyngdoh.The championship also saw strong performances from Meghalaya’s female athletes, with medals across cadet, junior, and senior categories in both Kata and Kumite events.The Association lauded the athletes for their dedication and determination, noting that their achievements have brought pride to the state. “We congratulate the medal winners for their outstanding performance and commend all participants for their spirited effort throughout the championship,” said Ksan Kupar Warjri, General Secretary of the Association.

The stellar showing in New Delhi once again underlined Meghalaya’s growing strength in karate, as the state’s young talents continue to shine on the national stage.