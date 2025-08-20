Wednesday, August 20, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

State karatekas bag 41 medals at All India event

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 19: Athletes from the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association returned with a rich haul of medals from the 19th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship, held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, from August 8 to 10.
A 57-member squad, led by Donboklang Lyngdoh, Greater E.M. Kharpuri, and Pynhunlang Kharbuli, delivered an impressive performance, securing a total of 41 medals — 10 gold, 16 silver, and 15 bronze.Among the standout winners were Audrella Carisa Marbaniang, who struck gold in the Sub Junior girls’ Kumite (–35kg), Aventinus George Mylliem, who clinched gold in the Junior boys’ Kata, and Nathaniel Levin Suting, who earned both gold in Sub Junior boys’ Kata and silver in Kumite. Other notable gold medallists included Eric Banteinam Ryngnga, Esaranaki Kharjana, Samuel Kurbah, Fadrik Wanniang, Ferrando Wanniang, and Garret Ivan Lyngdoh.The championship also saw strong performances from Meghalaya’s female athletes, with medals across cadet, junior, and senior categories in both Kata and Kumite events.The Association lauded the athletes for their dedication and determination, noting that their achievements have brought pride to the state. “We congratulate the medal winners for their outstanding performance and commend all participants for their spirited effort throughout the championship,” said Ksan Kupar Warjri, General Secretary of the Association.
The stellar showing in New Delhi once again underlined Meghalaya’s growing strength in karate, as the state’s young talents continue to shine on the national stage.

Previous article
M’laya Govt, IOC & Bindra Foundation launch Olympic Education Programme
Next article
Nmecha’s late penalty seals Leeds’ winning EPL return
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

NEUFC edge past Lajong FC for their second straight finals

By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 19: Redeem Tlang’s first half goal was enough for defending champions NorthEast United FC...
SPORTS

East Bengal face debutants Diamond Harbour FC in semifinal

Kolkata, Aug 19: A reinvigorated East Bengal will fancy their chances when they face tournament debutants Diamond Harbour...
SPORTS

Nmecha’s late penalty seals Leeds’ winning EPL return

Leeds, Aug 19: Leeds United marked their return to the Premier League with a dramatic 1-0 victory over...
SPORTS

M’laya Govt, IOC & Bindra Foundation launch Olympic Education Programme

By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 19: The Government of Meghalaya has joined hands with the International Olympic Committee (IOC)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEUFC edge past Lajong FC for their second straight finals

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 19: Redeem Tlang’s first half...

East Bengal face debutants Diamond Harbour FC in semifinal

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, Aug 19: A reinvigorated East Bengal will fancy...

Nmecha’s late penalty seals Leeds’ winning EPL return

SPORTS 0
Leeds, Aug 19: Leeds United marked their return to...
Load more

Popular news

NEUFC edge past Lajong FC for their second straight finals

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 19: Redeem Tlang’s first half...

East Bengal face debutants Diamond Harbour FC in semifinal

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, Aug 19: A reinvigorated East Bengal will fancy...

Nmecha’s late penalty seals Leeds’ winning EPL return

SPORTS 0
Leeds, Aug 19: Leeds United marked their return to...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge