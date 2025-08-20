VPP slams MDA move for Education Grant

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the NPP-led MDA Government over its Meghalaya Education Grant (MEG) Policy which has dealt a crushing blow to research and higher learning in the state.

VPP spokesperson and academician, Batskhem Myrboh, was unsparing in his assessment.

“In view of the policy (MEG) of the MDA Government, it is difficult now to encourage young people to pursue PhD. Recruitment and promotion in government colleges has no regard for PhD degree and research contributions. This is a step backward for the youth in the state,” he said.

Myrboh warned that the consequences would be devastating for the teaching community and students alike.

“Teaching in Meghalaya colleges in the future will be boring, unattractive and devoid of research. There is a likelihood that teachers consider teaching as a part time job…It will be rather a mere syllabus completion teaching. In fact this has already been witnessed in many instances where pay and salary is too low,” he cautioned.

On an earlier occasion, the VPP had accused the MDA Government of orchestrating a deliberate assault on the state’s educational institutions and paving the way for widespread privatisation through MEG.

“It is a known fact that the deficit schools and colleges in Meghalaya are the most significant contributors towards education, yet this government, instead of strengthening or reforming this system for a better outcome, wishes to completely do away with it, which is uncalled for,” Myrboh had said, warning of consequences if the proposal is implemented.

“The VPP foresees that in the guise of reform, this government is attempting to privatise education which is anti-people. If MEG is implemented, the poor section of society will be directly and adversely affected,” he had said.

Accusing the government of systemically neglecting the education sector, Myrboh had said many government schools are functioning without regular teachers. He added that the deficit schools and colleges are facing a similar problem due to inordinate delays in teachers’ appointments.