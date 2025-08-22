Friday, August 22, 2025
SPORTS

Benfica hold Fenerbahce to goalless draw, Bodo/Glimt win

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 21: The first leg of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League play-offs concluded with ten-man Benfica playing out goalless draw at Fenerbahce and Bodø/Glimt taking a giant step towards a maiden appearance in the competition proper with a resounding 5-0 victory over Sturm Graz while Celtic and Basel were held at home.
Goalkeepers Irfan Can Egribayat and Anatoliy Trubin were both forced into a number of saves as chances came and went without reward for the Turkish and Portuguese giants.
Benfica had to play the final 20 minutes a man down after Florentino’s dismissal for two yellow cards and he will miss the return leg in Lisbon next week, UEFA
Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt have a first-ever appearance in the Champions League proper within their reach after overpowering Sturm Graz with a scintillating display.
Kasper Hogh’s delicate chip got the Norwegian team off to a flyer before Odin Bjørtuft doubled the advantage moments later with a header and Ulrik Saltnes’ turn and finish made it 3-0 after 25 minutes.
The hosts kept coming after the break, Håkon Evjen’s strike and a William Boving own goal capping a stunning performance which leaves Sturm requiring a second-leg miracle.
Bodo/Glimt have now won their last eight home games in Champions League qualifying.
Elsewhere, Kairat Almaty frustrated Scottish champions Celtic as they claimed a well-earned draw with a disciplined performance in Glasgow.The visitors made the better chances of the opening 45 minutes but it was the hosts’ James Forrest who sent a low shot against the post within seconds of the restart. (IANS)

