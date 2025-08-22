Friday, August 22, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Rahane steps down as Mumbai captain

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Mumbai, Aug 21: Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday stepped down from his position as Mumbai captain ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, saying it is the right time to groom a new leader.
The 37-year-old, who has amassed 14000 runs in 201 first-class matches, however, will continue to play as a batter in the team. The Ranji season begins on October 15 and Mumbai will be up against Jammu and Kashmir in their opening game.“Captaining and winning the championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour,” Rahane wrote on his ‘X’ account.“With the new domestic season ahead, I believe it is the right time to groom a new leader, and hence, I have decided not to continue in the captaincy role.
“I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player, and will continue my journey with MCA to help us win more trophies, looking forward to the season,” he added.
Under his captaincy, Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy title in the 2023-24 season with a victory over Vidarbha in the final.He also guided the team to triumph in the Irani Cup 2024-25, overcoming the Rest of India (ROI) side.
Before these red-ball achievements, he led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2022-23, cementing his reputation as one of the finest captains in Indian domestic cricket.Rahane, who famously captained India to a Test series win in Australia in 2021, is not on the national selectors’ radar anymore but he remains determined to make a national comeback.He has played 85 Tests for India with the last one coming against the West Indies back in July 2023. He has also featured in 90 ODIs and 20 T20 Internationals.
Rahane also reinvented his game in the shortest format, eventually leading to his elevation as Kolkata Knight Riders skipper in IPL 2025.Rahane and another senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara are continuing to play in hope of making an India comeback. (PTI)

Previous article
India Women’s A slip to 93/5 against Australia on rain-truncated Day 1
Next article
New faces galore as Khalid Jamil era begins in Indian men’s football
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Business

Sensex gains 143 points as rally extends to 6th day

Mumbai, Aug 21: Stock markets extended the winning run to the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, with benchmark...
Business

Rupee falls 18 paise against USD

Mumbai, Aug 21: The Indian rupee lost early gains due to positive crude oil prices and a positive...
Business

Gold rises Rs 600, Silver soars Rs 1,500

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Gold prices rose by RS 600 to Rs 1,00,620 per 10 grams in Delhi...
SPORTS

SPL 2025: Nangkiew Irat make history by beating Mawlai

By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 21: Nangkiew Irat bagged an historic victory against Mawlai in the Shillong Premier League...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sensex gains 143 points as rally extends to 6th day

Business 0
Mumbai, Aug 21: Stock markets extended the winning run...

Rupee falls 18 paise against USD

Business 0
Mumbai, Aug 21: The Indian rupee lost early gains...

Gold rises Rs 600, Silver soars Rs 1,500

Business 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Gold prices rose by RS...
Load more

Popular news

Sensex gains 143 points as rally extends to 6th day

Business 0
Mumbai, Aug 21: Stock markets extended the winning run...

Rupee falls 18 paise against USD

Business 0
Mumbai, Aug 21: The Indian rupee lost early gains...

Gold rises Rs 600, Silver soars Rs 1,500

Business 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Gold prices rose by RS...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge