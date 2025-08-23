Asia Cup could be special for Bangladesh, says Athar Ali Khan

New Delhi, Aug 22: Former Bangladesh cricketer and veteran commentator Athar Ali Khan has expressed optimism about Bangladesh’s chances in the upcoming Asia Cup, calling the tournament a potential milestone for the Tigers if they can maintain momentum and belief.

Speaking to the media, Athar underlined consistency and confidence as the two most crucial elements for success in big tournaments. “If a team continues to build on its recent wins and carries that confidence forward, it naturally performs better on the bigger stage. I truly believe Bangladesh can achieve something remarkable in this Asia Cup,” he said.

Bangladesh head into the continental event buoyed by back-to-back series victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, both secured 2-1. With a home series against the Netherlands around the corner, Athar believes the side has built valuable momentum at just the right time. “Winning those series was important, and if we can carry this momentum forward, I’m hopeful that Bangladesh will shine in the Asia Cup,” he added.

The former opener also offered advice to skipper Litton Das, stressing the importance of composure and bold leadership. “When Litton was made captain, it was a considered decision by the selectors and the board. My advice to him is simple: play your best cricket, make the right calls, and lead from the front,” Athar remarked.

Highlighting the psychological demands of high-profile tournaments, he insisted that mental toughness will be as vital as skill. “This Asia Cup has the potential to be special for Bangladesh, but the key will be maintaining belief and playing fearless cricket,” Athar concluded. (Agencies)