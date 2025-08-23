BCCI quashes speculation on India’s next ODI captain

New Delhi, Aug 22: The debate over India’s next ODI captain after Rohit Sharma has taken a new twist. A day after reports suggested Shreyas Iyer was being considered as Rohit’s successor, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has categorically denied the claims, putting an end to the swirling speculation.

The development comes as a surprise, particularly because Iyer has not even found a place in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad. His omission has raised eyebrows, given his strong recent form in ODIs.

The 30-year-old was India’s leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, amassing 243 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 48.60, playing a crucial role in the team’s title-winning campaign.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, in a statement to Hindustan Times, dismissed any links between Iyer and future captaincy discussions.

“That’s news to me. There have been no such discussions,” Saikia clarified, distancing the board from the media reports. Instead, insiders indicate that the succession plan is firmly tilted towards Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old has already been entrusted with leadership responsibilities across formats, having been appointed vice-captain of the T20I side and recently taking over as India’s Test captain. With a stellar ODI average of 59, age on his side, and leadership experience steadily growing, Gill is seen as the natural heir to Rohit Sharma.

“There is no way someone who has recently been appointed Test captain, shown promise, and has form and youth in his favour will be overlooked for ODI captaincy when the time comes,” a senior BCCI source said. (Agencies)