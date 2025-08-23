EPL: All eyes on Everton, Palace troubles and United’s striker call

London, Aug 22: The new Premier League season is only days old, yet the weekend fixtures already promise drama, emotion, and intrigue. From historic milestones to tactical dilemmas, here are the talking points that could define the second round of action.

Everton step into a new era

For Everton, Sunday will mark a historic moment as the £800m Hill Dickinson Stadium hosts its first competitive fixture. More than 52,000 fans will take their seats inside the state-of-the-art arena, with pre-match events and a commemorative programme setting the tone for a landmark day in the club’s history.

Yet, amid the celebrations, David Moyes’s side face the task of finding focus on the pitch after a sobering defeat at Leeds in their opener. Everton struggled to build momentum early last season too, losing heavily at home to Brighton, and Moyes has warned repeatedly that his squad still requires strengthening.

A fresh start is needed, and the perfect way to christen their new home would be with a result that restores optimism.

Glasner stretched at Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner has not been afforded a smooth start to his first full campaign at Crystal Palace. The manager is already battling with limited squad depth, compounded by the looming exit of playmaker Eberechi Eze.

With Daichi Kamada sidelined by a knee injury, Palace may be forced to turn to 21-year-old Justin Devenny against Nottingham Forest. The Northern Irish midfielder, who earned recognition as a Community Shield shootout hero, made only four league starts last season and now faces the challenge of stepping into Eze’s considerable shoes. Palace are exploring options in the transfer market, but Glasner needs immediate solutions.

Amorim’s attacking dilemma at United

Manchester United’s new era under Ruben Amorim remains a work in progress. Despite patches of positivity in last week’s defeat to Arsenal, the shortcomings at both ends of the pitch remain clear.

A key decision looms for Amorim: persist with Mason Mount as a false nine, or unleash summer signing Benjamin Sesko from the start against their next opponents. Mount has endured a difficult few years but is admired by Amorim for his work rate and ability to create space for others. Yet Sesko, a towering Slovenian striker, was not bought to sit on the bench. With United short on goals, the manager may be tempted to hand him the responsibility of leading the line.

Isak saga overshadows Newcastle-Liverpool clash

St James’ Park is never short on atmosphere, but Sunday’s clash between Newcastle and Liverpool could be especially charged.

The fixture, already carrying edge after last season’s Carabao Cup final, comes against the backdrop of Alexander Isak’s transfer standoff. The Sweden striker, who played a starring role in that final, is training alone as he attempts to force through a move to Anfield. His absence is likely to stoke tensions on Tyneside, where fans are furious at Liverpool’s pursuit of their talisman.

Eddie Howe is expected to deploy Anthony Gordon as a makeshift centre-forward, with the former Everton winger facing the club he supported as a boy.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, remains Liverpool’s biggest threat. His duel with Newcastle’s likely left-back Tino Livramento could decide the contest.As the second weekend of the Premier League season unfolds, narratives are already beginning to take shape – of new homes and fresh beginnings, of managers wrestling with tactical puzzles, and of simmering transfer sagas threatening to spill into the spotlight. Everton will hope the glow of a historic day at their new stadium is not dimmed by familiar frailties, Palace must find resilience amid thinning resources, United face a crucial call that could define their early rhythm under Amorim, while Newcastle and Liverpool look set to deliver another fiery chapter in a rivalry rich with tension.

It is still early days, but in a league where momentum is priceless and margins are unforgiving, these opening exchanges may well foreshadow the fortunes of the season ahead. (Agencies)