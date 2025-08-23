Saturday, August 23, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Man Utd will not wait for departures to sign new players: Amorim

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

London, Aug 22: Manchester United have a group of players who want to leave, but the club will not wait for their departure to bring in their replacements, coach Ruben Amorim said on Friday.
United said in July that five players were seeking to leave the club, including Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho. While Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan, the others are yet to depart.
Amorim left all four players out of the squad when United began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 home loss to Arsenal last weekend.
“I know it’s not a good thing to have players in this situation, but it’s clear that they want to play in a different club,” Amorim told reporters ahead of Sunday’s visit to Fulham.
“It’s not an idea that these players are going to leave and then we’ll receive another player. We don’t know what is going to happen but we are not waiting to take out someone to bring another player. One thing is not responsible for the other.”
United have spent around 200 million pounds on transfers already this summer, strengthening their attack with the arrival of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.
Amorim said United did well against Arsenal despite the narrow loss, and needed to maintain their consistency against Fulham, who drew at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
“They have a clear identity, Marco Silva is really experienced, really smart. He can change several things, cover several spaces and you can see game by game, he’s tried to do that,” Amorim said.
“They are comfortable because they have experience, they understand the league… it’s going to be a tough match.”
A hamstring injury had sidelined United’s first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana against Arsenal, and an error by replacement keeper Altay Bayindir led to the visitors scoring an early winner.
“Onana is ready to play like last week… so we will see who is going to be the goalkeeper,” Amorim said, adding that every player other than Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui was fit. (Reuters)

Previous article
Asia Cup: Nurul Hasan returns to B’desh squad, Litton Das to lead
Next article
India’s Asia Cup squad raises questions about balance
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Highlights of SC verdict in stray dogs case

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray...
NATIONAL

National nuggets

20-year-old man held for trying to scale Parliament wall New Delhi, Aug 22: In a security breach, a 20-year-old...
SPORTS

EPL: All eyes on Everton, Palace troubles and United’s striker call

London, Aug 22: The new Premier League season is only days old, yet the weekend fixtures already promise...
SPORTS

India’s Asia Cup squad raises questions about balance

New Delhi, Aug 22: For nearly two years, India’s T20I side has carried the air of invincibility. The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Highlights of SC verdict in stray dogs case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Friday...

National nuggets

NATIONAL 0
20-year-old man held for trying to scale Parliament wall New...

EPL: All eyes on Everton, Palace troubles and United’s striker call

SPORTS 0
London, Aug 22: The new Premier League season is...
Load more

Popular news

Highlights of SC verdict in stray dogs case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Friday...

National nuggets

NATIONAL 0
20-year-old man held for trying to scale Parliament wall New...

EPL: All eyes on Everton, Palace troubles and United’s striker call

SPORTS 0
London, Aug 22: The new Premier League season is...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge