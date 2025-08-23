Saturday, August 23, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Wushu team selection process for 2026 Asian Games begins

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Srinagar, Aug 22: The selection process for the Indian wushu team for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan began here on Friday, with nearly 200 athletes from across the country taking part in the three-day Sanda (combat) event trials.
As per the selection policy, the technical committee of Wushu Association of India (WAI) will shortlist eight athletes across seven categories (5 men + 2 women).
Ranking tournaments will then be conducted every two months until June 2026, the deadline for final entries. The final Asian Games squad will be decided on the basis of performance in the ranking tournaments and other competitions.
The three-day wushu selection trials for the Asian Games commenced at the Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, with Minister of State for Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse inaugurating it.
Nearly 200 athletes from across the country are participating in the Sanda (combat) event trials. The Taolu (routine) selection trials will be held in Imphal from August 25 to 27.
Khadse congratulated the Wushu Association of J&K for successfully hosting the trials. She emphasised that J&K is an ideal hub for martial arts training, particularly wushu, and stressed the need to establish a High-Performance Centre for the sport in the region, according a release from WAI.
The weigh-in ceremony and draw of lots were completed this morning, while the bouts will begin on Saturday and continue for the next two days.
The selection committee for the trials comprises national chief coach Kuldeep Handoo, international judges Sopan Shankar Katke and Sandeep Goswami, coach Amit Pal, along with other officials from the WAI. (PTI)

Previous article
Sevian holds Pragg; Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave
Next article
Elavenil Valarivan strikes gold in 10m air rifle event
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Highlights of SC verdict in stray dogs case

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray...
NATIONAL

National nuggets

20-year-old man held for trying to scale Parliament wall New Delhi, Aug 22: In a security breach, a 20-year-old...
SPORTS

EPL: All eyes on Everton, Palace troubles and United’s striker call

London, Aug 22: The new Premier League season is only days old, yet the weekend fixtures already promise...
SPORTS

India’s Asia Cup squad raises questions about balance

New Delhi, Aug 22: For nearly two years, India’s T20I side has carried the air of invincibility. The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Highlights of SC verdict in stray dogs case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Friday...

National nuggets

NATIONAL 0
20-year-old man held for trying to scale Parliament wall New...

EPL: All eyes on Everton, Palace troubles and United’s striker call

SPORTS 0
London, Aug 22: The new Premier League season is...
Load more

Popular news

Highlights of SC verdict in stray dogs case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Friday...

National nuggets

NATIONAL 0
20-year-old man held for trying to scale Parliament wall New...

EPL: All eyes on Everton, Palace troubles and United’s striker call

SPORTS 0
London, Aug 22: The new Premier League season is...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge