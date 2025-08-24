Bournemouth, Burnley, Brentford register first wins

London, Aug 23: Three clubs lifted themselves off the mark in the Premier League this weekend as Bournemouth, Burnley and Brentford all picked up their first victories of the campaign in contrasting fashion.

At the Vitality Stadium, Marcus Tavernier’s early strike proved decisive as Bournemouth edged past 10-man Wolves 1-0. The winger’s fourth-minute effort, helped in by a deflection off Emmanuel Agbadou, gave the Cherries a much-needed response after their opening-day defeat to Liverpool. Wolves’ hopes of clawing back level were further dented when captain Toti Gomes was dismissed just after the interval for a foul on Evanilson, leaving the visitors to play most of the second half a man short. Andoni Iraola’s men could have won more comfortably, with Antoine Semenyo striking the crossbar and Tyler Adams forcing a fine save out of José Sá, but were ultimately relieved to hold firm and claim their first points of the new season.

Burnley too celebrated their first win back in the top flight, overcoming fellow newcomers Sunderland 2-0 at Turf Moor. After a cagey first half, Josh Cullen broke the deadlock less than two minutes after the restart with a calm finish, before Jaidon Anthony sealed the result on the counter late on. Scott Parker, securing his first Premier League win in nearly three years, will be heartened by the manner of the performance, particularly given Sunderland had spurned early chances to take control.

With the victory, the Clarets shook off memories of last week’s defeat and underlined their determination to avoid an immediate relegation battle.

Elsewhere in London, Brentford gave new manager Keith Andrews a winning start at home as debutant Dango Ouattara struck the decisive goal in a 1-0 triumph over Aston Villa. The £42 million summer signing from Bournemouth impressed throughout, tormenting Villa’s defence before finishing off a clever flick from Igor Thiago.

The Bees looked far sharper than in their limp defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend, with Mikkel Damsgaard influential in midfield. Villa, meanwhile, again struggled in front of goal, creating more chances after the break but failing to convert.

The result lifts Brentford to mid-table while leaving Unai Emery’s men still searching for their first win of the campaign.With all three sides finally off the mark, the early Premier League picture already looks more competitive. For Bournemouth, Burnley and Brentford, the weekend brought not just points but also momentum — something they will hope to carry into a crucial run of fixtures before the international break. (Agencies)