Sunday, August 24, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Final draw for FIFA WC 2026 set for Dec

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 23: The world will turn its attention to Washington DC on Friday, December 5 2025, as the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 takes place at the iconic Kennedy Center. The event will determine the group-stage matchups for the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, set to be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States in 2026.
The announcement was made by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, at the White House. The draw marks a major milestone on the road to the expanded 48-team tournament.The Kennedy Center, known as America’s national cultural center and a tribute to President John F. Kennedy, will welcome team officials, ambassadors, media, and fans from the 16 Host Cities. The famed FIFA World Cup Trophy will be on display as qualified nations learn their paths to the final, to be held at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19 2026.The draw will be broadcast globally. Host nations Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. will be placed in positions A1, B1, and D1 respectively.Leading up to the tournament, a new FIFA play-off tournament in March 2026 will decide the final two World Cup spots. So far, 13 teams have qualified, including champions Argentina and debutants Jordan and Uzbekistan. (IANS)

Previous article
Arjun-Elavenil pair bags 10m air rifle mixed team gold
Next article
Shafali, Bist make fifties as India Women A move ahead of Australia
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Chelsea too strong for Hammers

Chelsea 5 West Ham 1 London, Aug 23: West Ham United’s stuttering start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign took...
SPORTS

Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Leipzig 6-0 in Bundesliga

Berlin, Aug 23: Harry Kane scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich started its Bundesliga title defense with...
SPORTS

Bournemouth, Burnley, Brentford register first wins

London, Aug 23: Three clubs lifted themselves off the mark in the Premier League this weekend as Bournemouth,...
SPORTS

Lo Celso gives Betis win over Alaves

Seville, Aug 23: Giovani Lo Celso scored an early goal as Real Betis beat Alaves 1-0 for its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chelsea too strong for Hammers

SPORTS 0
Chelsea 5 West Ham 1 London, Aug 23: West Ham United’s...

Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Leipzig 6-0 in Bundesliga

SPORTS 0
Berlin, Aug 23: Harry Kane scored a hat trick...

Bournemouth, Burnley, Brentford register first wins

SPORTS 0
London, Aug 23: Three clubs lifted themselves off the...
Load more

Popular news

Chelsea too strong for Hammers

SPORTS 0
Chelsea 5 West Ham 1 London, Aug 23: West Ham United’s...

Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Leipzig 6-0 in Bundesliga

SPORTS 0
Berlin, Aug 23: Harry Kane scored a hat trick...

Bournemouth, Burnley, Brentford register first wins

SPORTS 0
London, Aug 23: Three clubs lifted themselves off the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge