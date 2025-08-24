Sunday, August 24, 2025
SPORTS

Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Leipzig 6-0 in Bundesliga

By: Agencies

Date:

Berlin, Aug 23: Harry Kane scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich started its Bundesliga title defense with a 6-0 demolition of Leipzig. The Bavarian powerhouse dominated with the exception of a 15-minute spell after halftime when Antonio Nusa went close for the visitors on Friday.
Nusa, who also had a goal ruled out, served to only rile more goals from Kane, who was supported by the outstanding Michael Olise, who scored two, and Luis Díaz, who got the other goal and set up two on his Bundesliga debut.
“We wanted to come out with a statement and that’s exactly what we done,” Kane told Sky TV.
“Leipzig are a good side but today we was on top in all areas and we was clinical when we needed to be, so we can enjoy this.”
Olise broke the deadlock in the 27th minute and Díaz had the home fans celebrating again five minutes later when he rifled the ball in off the underside of the crossbar after a well-worked move involving Kane and Serge Gnabry.
Gnabry laid the ball off for Díaz with his heel.
Olise got his second goal two minutes after that, facilitated by Gnabry who eased past two Leipzig defenders to set up the French winger. Olise was playing in a central role for Bayern because of Jamal Musiala’s injury-induced absence.
Leipzig improved after the break, no doubt after a stern talk at halftime from new coach Ole Werner. Werner is one of six coaches making their Bundesliga debuts with new clubs this weekend.
But Kane, who must have felt left out earlier on, got Bayern’s fourth in the 64th, sending a defender flying after taking Díaz’s pass and then tucking the ball past Péter Gulácsi in the Leipzig goal.
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany made four changes at once in the 68th but there was no respite for Leipzig.
Kane got his second goal in the 74th – again set up by Díaz – and the England captain completed his first hat trick of the season four minutes after that.
Kane also paid tribute to his fellow goal-scorers.
“I’ve had a year with Michael now and I feel like the relationship is getting stronger and stronger,” Kane said.
“The first half, he was outstanding, the goals he scored. And Lucho, you know, it’s only been a few weeks but I feel we have an instant connection. He’s got a couple of assists there for me today (and) he finished his goal off really well. So great for them boys, great for the confidence. It’s a whole team that are working and it was a big performance.”
The emphatic victory not only underlined Bayern’s intent to maintain their domestic dominance but also showcased the frightening array of attacking options at Vincent Kompany’s disposal. (AP)

