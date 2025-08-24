Sunday, August 24, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Lo Celso gives Betis win over Alaves

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Seville, Aug 23: Giovani Lo Celso scored an early goal as Real Betis beat Alaves 1-0 for its first victory in La Liga.
Betis, which was held to a draw at promoted Elche in its season opener, dictated the match after Lo Celso scored in the 16th minute on Friday.The midfielder smashed in a rebound of a header from teammate Cucho Hernández that hit a defender and fell to the midfielder near the goal.Betis is playing its home games at La Cartuja – a publicly owner stadium where Spain often plays in Seville – this season while the club is refurbishing its Benito Villamarín Stadium.Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis will also play in the Europa League this season after finishing La Liga in sixth place last season. (AP)

Previous article
Dembélé misses penalty but Fabián lifts PSG to win in Ligue 1
Next article
Bournemouth, Burnley, Brentford register first wins
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Chelsea too strong for Hammers

Chelsea 5 West Ham 1 London, Aug 23: West Ham United’s stuttering start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign took...
SPORTS

Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Leipzig 6-0 in Bundesliga

Berlin, Aug 23: Harry Kane scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich started its Bundesliga title defense with...
SPORTS

Bournemouth, Burnley, Brentford register first wins

London, Aug 23: Three clubs lifted themselves off the mark in the Premier League this weekend as Bournemouth,...
SPORTS

Dembélé misses penalty but Fabián lifts PSG to win in Ligue 1

Paris, Aug 23: Ousmane Dembélé missed a penalty but Fabián Ruiz scored to help Paris Saint-Germain edge Angers...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chelsea too strong for Hammers

SPORTS 0
Chelsea 5 West Ham 1 London, Aug 23: West Ham United’s...

Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Leipzig 6-0 in Bundesliga

SPORTS 0
Berlin, Aug 23: Harry Kane scored a hat trick...

Bournemouth, Burnley, Brentford register first wins

SPORTS 0
London, Aug 23: Three clubs lifted themselves off the...
Load more

Popular news

Chelsea too strong for Hammers

SPORTS 0
Chelsea 5 West Ham 1 London, Aug 23: West Ham United’s...

Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Leipzig 6-0 in Bundesliga

SPORTS 0
Berlin, Aug 23: Harry Kane scored a hat trick...

Bournemouth, Burnley, Brentford register first wins

SPORTS 0
London, Aug 23: Three clubs lifted themselves off the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge