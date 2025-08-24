Sunday, August 24, 2025
NEUFC clinch Durand Cup

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Aug 23: Defending champions NorthEast United FC produced a dominant display to dismantle debutants Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in the grand finale of the 134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday, sealing their second straight title in style.
A night of relentless attacking football saw the Highlanders overwhelm their opponents, with six different players on the scoresheet and talisman Alaaeddine Ajaraie starring with three assists and a late penalty. Diamond Harbour’s solitary strike came in the 68th minute, credited to Luka Majcen after Jobby Justin’s header deflected off him. (IANS)

Previous article
EPL: All eyes on Everton, Palace troubles and United’s striker call
