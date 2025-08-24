Sunday, August 24, 2025
SPORTS

Sinner ‘feeling good’ ahead of US Open title defence

New York, Aug 23: The wait for a successful men’s singles title defence at the US Open is up to 17 years, but Jannik Sinner will have every reason to believe he can snap it this fortnight in New York.
The top-seeded Italian enters this year with a 31-4 record for the season and he is also on a 21-match winning streak at hard-court Grand Slam tournaments dating back to the start of the 2024 Australian Open.
At his pre-tournament press conference on Friday in New York, defending champion Sinner spoke assuredly when asked how he had recovered from the illness that caused him to retire from Monday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati, as per ATP.
“I’m very happy to be back here. It’s a great tournament. It’s obviously the last Grand Slam we have for this season, so the motivations are very high,” said the Italian. “Physically I feel good. I have recovered mostly, not 100% yet, but we are aiming to be there in a couple of days. So should be all fine for the tournament.”
Sinner, the current world No. 1, was asked his thoughts on why defending the title has been so tough in recent years at the US Open, where the last man to win consecutive crowns was Roger Federer (the Swiss won five in a row from 2004 to 2008). The 24-year-old believes the challenge may lie in small contextual details that surround the event.
“We are heading towards end of the season, so some players, they are tired. Some players, they are feeling different. Many things can change,” said the 20-time tour-level titlist. “It’s also the last big trophy of the year. I feel like here it changes a lot if you play night or if you play day. There are many, many small things at this Grand Slam makes a difference.
“For example, also obviously we are sleeping in the city, and it takes one hour to come (to Flushing Meadows). Small things. But I feel if you don’t handle them very well, then it’s also very difficult to play the best possible tennis.”
Sinner and Alcaraz, who have lifted the past seven Grand Slam trophies between them, are locked in a battle for No. 1 in the ATP Rankings in New York.
If Sinner reaches at least the fourth round, he will retain No. 1 provided that he advances at least one round further than Alcaraz.
“To have rivalries, it’s great,” said Sinner of his on-court relationship with Alcaraz, who leads 9-5 in the pair’s ATP Head2Head series. “It’s good for the sport.” (IANS)

