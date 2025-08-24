Spurs Stun Man City 2-0 at Etihad

Manchester, Aug 23: Tottenham Hotspur continued their fine start under new manager Thomas Frank by defeating Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium, sealing back-to-back Premier League wins.

The result mirrored Spurs’ dominant visit last November, when they humbled City 4-0, and once again left Pep Guardiola’s side frustrated in front of their home fans.

City began brightly, with Omar Marmoush testing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on multiple occasions, while Erling Haaland also went close. But it was Tottenham who struck first, breaking through on the counter as Richarlison’s cross found Brennan Johnson, whose finish stood after a VAR review overturned an offside call. An injury to City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri led to extended first-half stoppage time, during which Spurs capitalised again. A misplaced pass from goalkeeper James Trafford fell to Joao Palhinha, who blasted home to double the visitors’ advantage. Trafford endured a difficult debut, narrowly avoiding dismissal for a collision with Mohammed Kudus minutes earlier.

Haaland missed a gilt-edged header before the break, and despite City’s pressure in the second half, Spurs held firm to record consecutive clean sheets to open the season. Substitute Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert nearly extended the lead late on, but Trafford redeemed himself with key saves. The win marked Tottenham’s third victory in their last five trips to the Etihad, reinforcing their reputation as Guardiola’s bogey team. The Spaniard has now lost 10 times to Spurs in his managerial career—joint-most against any opponent, alongside Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The result also leaves Guardiola with a decision over his goalkeeping options. Trafford’s errors highlighted his inexperience, while first-choice Ederson, linked with a move to Galatasaray, remained on the bench.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will take confidence from another clinical display, with Frank’s side combining defensive resilience and ruthless finishing to keep their perfect record intact.

For Tottenham, this victory will be seen as more than just three points—it is a statement of intent under Thomas Frank, whose early tenure is already shaping a side that looks organised, disciplined, and opportunistic in front of goal. Coming to the Etihad and winning twice in successive seasons is no small feat, and doing so with a clean sheet underlines the balance Spurs have struck between defensive solidity and sharp counter-attacking play.

City, on the other hand, will be left pondering not only their missed chances but also the uncertainty in goal, as James Trafford’s nervy performance raised fresh questions about Guardiola’s options between the posts, especially with Ederson’s future still unresolved. While it is far too early in the campaign to draw definitive conclusions, this result adds intrigue to both clubs’ trajectories—Tottenham emerging as a side determined to challenge the established order, and City facing the rare prospect of early-season doubts at a ground where they are usually invincible. (Agencies)