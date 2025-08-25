Monday, August 25, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Asian heptathlon champion Nandini not competing in Worlds

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 24: Reigning Asian champion heptathlete Nandini Agasara on Sunday said she will not compete at next month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo despite qualifying for the showpiece due to an elbow injury she had sustained in May.
The 22-year-old Nandini received a provisional berth for the World Championships to be held from September 13-21 by virtue of winning the heptathlete gold medal at the Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea, in May.
Under the rules, athletes can qualify for Tokyo World Championships as “area champions in all the individual events (except for the marathons) on condition that there is no better entry (by World Rankings) of another athlete from the same Area in the same event”.
Since there is no other Asian athlete in the World Athletics list – Road to Tokyo – as of Sunday, the deadline for qualification, Nandini is expected to get an invite from the global body, though the national federation (AFI) will have the ultimate authority to enter her name or not based on its own selection criteria.
But Nandini said she is still feeling pain on her left elbow due to the injury she had sustained while winning gold in the Asian Championships.
“So, after consulting with my coach (AN Shaji), I have decided not to compete at the World Championships in Tokyo,” Nandini said. (PTI)

Previous article
Sports nippets
Next article
Gukesh takes on Firouzja, Pragg meets Duda
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Aishwary wins 50m 3P gold, Adriyan bags junior 3p gold

Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 24: Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar dished out a dominant show to...
SPORTS

Rounak retains men’s title, Shriyanshi wins women’s crown

Badminton: India Junior Int’l Series Hyderabad, Aug 24: Top seed Rounak Chouhan edged out Gnana Dattu in a...
SPORTS

Sen, Sindhu to face stern test

BWF World Championships Paris, Aug 24: Lakshya Sen will face a daunting opener against top seed Shi Yu Qi...
SPORTS

Mirabai returns as Indian lifters eye rich medal haul

Commonwealth Championships Ahmedabad, Aug 24: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will return to competitive action on Monday after...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Aishwary wins 50m 3P gold, Adriyan bags junior 3p gold

SPORTS 0
Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 24: Indian shooter Aishwary...

Rounak retains men’s title, Shriyanshi wins women’s crown

SPORTS 0
Badminton: India Junior Int’l Series Hyderabad, Aug 24: Top...

Sen, Sindhu to face stern test

SPORTS 0
BWF World Championships Paris, Aug 24: Lakshya Sen will face...
Load more

Popular news

Aishwary wins 50m 3P gold, Adriyan bags junior 3p gold

SPORTS 0
Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 24: Indian shooter Aishwary...

Rounak retains men’s title, Shriyanshi wins women’s crown

SPORTS 0
Badminton: India Junior Int’l Series Hyderabad, Aug 24: Top...

Sen, Sindhu to face stern test

SPORTS 0
BWF World Championships Paris, Aug 24: Lakshya Sen will face...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge