Everton defeat Brighton 2-0

Liverpool, Aug 24: Everton ushered in a new chapter in their storied Premier League history with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Brighton in their first competitive fixture at the state-of-the-art Hill Dickinson Stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

It was a day that will live long in the memory of supporters, who traded the steep terraces and raw intensity of Goodison Park for a modern cauldron of steel and glass.

The Toffees, under the guidance of David Moyes, ensured that the grand occasion was sealed with three vital points, thanks in large part to new signing Jack Grealish.

The England international, making his first start since completing a surprise loan switch from Manchester City, provided the spark Everton needed. His whipped delivery on 23 minutes was met by Iliman Ndiaye, who showed composure and agility to steer home from close range. The strike carried historical significance, with Ndiaye having scored Everton’s final Premier League goal at Goodison Park – and now their first at Hill Dickinson.The second half saw Everton double their advantage in spectacular fashion.

Once again, Grealish was at the heart of it, threading a neat pass to James Garner, who thundered an unstoppable 25-yard drive into the top corner after 52 minutes. It was a strike worthy of the occasion, greeted by rapturous celebrations among the 52,000-strong crowd.

Brighton, however, will rue their profligacy in front of goal. Fabian Hurzeler’s side carved out numerous opportunities in the opening period but were punished for their wastefulness.

Danny Welbeck missed a gilt-edged chance from six yards, while Kaoru Mitoma and Jan Paul van Hecke both rattled the woodwork as Everton rode their luck.

The visitors’ frustrations deepened late on when they were handed a lifeline in the form of a penalty after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was adjudged to have handled Yankuba Minteh’s strike.

Yet, Jordan Pickford – Everton’s ever-reliable last line of defence – guessed correctly to deny Welbeck from the spot in the 74th minute, a save that extinguished Brighton’s hopes of a comeback.For Everton, the result was less about style and more about substance.

The performance had its flaws, with defensive lapses and periods of anxiety under Brighton’s pressure, but victory was the only outcome that mattered on such a symbolic day. The jubilant scenes at the final whistle reflected a fanbase relishing not only a win but the beginning of a new era.Brighton, on the other hand, will look back on the contest with regret.

Their dominance in spells and catalogue of missed chances summed up an afternoon where they lacked the clinical edge required at this level. Everton’s resilience – embodied by Pickford’s heroics and Grealish’s rejuvenated swagger – made the difference.For the blue half of Merseyside, this was more than just three points. It was the start of life in a new home, a stadium that may not yet echo the raw hostility of Goodison Park but has already witnessed a landmark triumph. (Agencies)