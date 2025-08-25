Monday, August 25, 2025
India may play Asia Cup without jersey sponsor

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Aug 24: The Indian cricket team could head into the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE without a jersey sponsor, after fantasy sports company Dream11 reportedly withdrew from its association with the national side.
According to an NDTV report, the move follows the recent passage of the ‘Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025’ in Parliament, which prohibits real-money gaming platforms.
With less than three weeks remaining before India’s opening clash against hosts UAE on September 9, the development has left the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) scrambling for alternatives. (Agencies)

