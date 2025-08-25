Monday, August 25, 2025
SPORTS

Primary target is to secure 2026 WC berth: Japan hockey skipper

By: Agencies

Date:

Rajgir, Aug 24: As Japan men’s hockey team arrived in Bihar ahead of the Asia Cup Rajgir, aiming for their maiden podium finish in the tournament’s history, skipper Raiki Fujishima said the team’s main focus is to secure FIH 2026 World Cup qualification by winning the continental event.
Despite being a consistent contender, Japan have finished fourth on five occasions in the tournament’s history but are yet to claim a podium finish. This time, they will be determined to break the jinx and secure a top-three spot.
Currently ranked 18th in the World, Japan have been drawn into Pool A alongside hosts India, China and Kazakhstan. They will begin their campaign against Kazakhstan on August 29. (IANS)

Previous article
Gukesh takes on Firouzja, Pragg meets Duda
Next article
Aus beat SA by 276 runs for record ODI win in dead rubber
