Rashid to captain spin-heavy Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup

Kabul, Aug 24: Rashid Khan was on Sunday named captain of a spin heavy Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup beginning in the UAE on September 9.

Besides the captain, the other spinners in the squad include Noor Ahmad , Mujeeb Ur Rehman, AM Ghazanfar and veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi.

Afghanistan had famously reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup last year.

From the squad that featured against Zimbabwe, Hazratullah Zazai and Zubaid Akbari have been dropped.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Ishaq are the two wicket-keeper batters in the side.

The pace attack includes Naveen-Ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Farid Malik.

Afghanistan have been clubbed with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka in Group B while India, Oman, Pakistan and UAE form Group A.

The Rashid-led side will open its Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 9. Squad: Rashid Khan (c),Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq.

Reserve players: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai. PTI

With a blend of youth and experience, Afghanistan’s squad looks primed to carry forward the momentum from last year’s T20 World Cup heroics.

Their spin-heavy attack, marshalled by Rashid Khan, could well be the decisive factor on the slower UAE tracks. While the group stage promises no easy contests, Afghanistan will be eager to prove once again that they are no longer dark horses but genuine contenders on the Asian stage.

Afghanistan’s journey in recent years has been a story of steady rise and fearless cricket, and the upcoming Asia Cup offers them another stage to showcase their progress. With Rashid Khan at the helm and a balanced mix of power-hitters, crafty spinners and reliable pacers, the team carries both expectation and promise. Their opening clash against Hong Kong will set the tone, but it is the battles against the bigger sides that will truly test their mettle. (Agencies)