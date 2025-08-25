Monday, August 25, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Rounak retains men’s title, Shriyanshi wins women’s crown

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Badminton: India Junior Int’l Series

Hyderabad, Aug 24: Top seed Rounak Chouhan edged out Gnana Dattu in a three-game final to retain his men’s singles crown at the Kotak India Junior International Series here on Sunday.
After dropping the opening game 15-21, Rounak showed tremendous grit as he bounced back strongly to take the next two.
Rounak won the contest 15-21, 21-13, 21-13, repeating his title-winning run from last year.
In women’s singles final, third seed Shriyanshi Valishetty produced a dominant display to outclass Aikya Shetty 21-12, 21-8 and clinch the championship.
The men’s doubles final provided one of the day’s biggest upsets.
The unseeded pair of Niranjaan G Nandakumar and Yudhajith Reddy Padigepati prevailed over top seeds Bhavya Chhabra and C Lalramsanga 21-17, 14-21, 23-21 in a tense decider.
In women’s doubles, Deepak Raj Aditi and Ponnamma BV Vriddhi beat Keerthy Manchala and Varna Prabu Anand 21-13, 21-17 in straight sets at the Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy.
Vansh Dev and Shravani Walekar overcame the seeded duo of Mithileish P Krishnan and Varna Prabu Anand 19-21, 21-16, 21-15 to be crowned as the Mixed doubles champions. (PTI)

Previous article
Sen, Sindhu to face stern test
Next article
Aishwary wins 50m 3P gold, Adriyan bags junior 3p gold
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Aishwary wins 50m 3P gold, Adriyan bags junior 3p gold

Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 24: Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar dished out a dominant show to...
SPORTS

Sen, Sindhu to face stern test

BWF World Championships Paris, Aug 24: Lakshya Sen will face a daunting opener against top seed Shi Yu Qi...
SPORTS

Mirabai returns as Indian lifters eye rich medal haul

Commonwealth Championships Ahmedabad, Aug 24: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will return to competitive action on Monday after...
SPORTS

Aus beat SA by 276 runs for record ODI win in dead rubber

Mackay (Australia), Aug 24: Australia’s top three batters bossed an understrength South Africa pace bowling attack with blazing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Aishwary wins 50m 3P gold, Adriyan bags junior 3p gold

SPORTS 0
Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 24: Indian shooter Aishwary...

Sen, Sindhu to face stern test

SPORTS 0
BWF World Championships Paris, Aug 24: Lakshya Sen will face...

Mirabai returns as Indian lifters eye rich medal haul

SPORTS 0
Commonwealth Championships Ahmedabad, Aug 24: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai...
Load more

Popular news

Aishwary wins 50m 3P gold, Adriyan bags junior 3p gold

SPORTS 0
Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 24: Indian shooter Aishwary...

Sen, Sindhu to face stern test

SPORTS 0
BWF World Championships Paris, Aug 24: Lakshya Sen will face...

Mirabai returns as Indian lifters eye rich medal haul

SPORTS 0
Commonwealth Championships Ahmedabad, Aug 24: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge