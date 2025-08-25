Sports nippets

Ganguly named head coach of SA20 team Pretoria Capitals

Centurion, Aug 24: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Sunday named head coach of SA20 team Pretoria Capitals ahead of the 2026 season in what will be his first stint at the helm of affairs of a side. Ganguly, also an ex BCCI chief, will succeed former England batter Jonathan Trott, whose stepping down from the top job was announced on Saturday. “The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach,” the Centurion-based franchise wrote on Instagram. This will be the first time Ganguly will be the head coach of a cricket team. Between 2018 and 2019, Ganguly was team director of IPL side Delhi Capitals. He vacated the post after becoming BCCI president. Pretoria Capitals is owned by JSW Sports which is a co-owner of Delhi Capitals. Ganguly was appointed JSW’s director of cricket last year. (PTI)

Maria Sharapova and Bryan Brothers enter tennis hall

Newport (US), Aug 24: Serena Williams made a surprise – and early – appearance at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, emerging from behind the stage to introduce “former rival, former fan and forever friend” Maria Sharapova for her induction. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who will be eligible for her own enshrinement in 2027, drew gasps and shrieks from the crowd at the Newport shrine. The first Russian woman ever to reach No. 1 in the rankings and one of 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam, Sharapova was joined in the Class of 2025 by dominating doubles team Mike and Bob Bryan. The twin brothers finished their speech with one of their trademark chest bumps. Hall of Famers Martina Navratilova, Jim Courier, Stan Smith and Andy Roddick were among those in the crowd, wearing their blue Hall of Fame blazers. Sharapova and the Bryan brothers also received a cast tennis racket that is the hall’s newest offering to inductees. (AP)

Aditi in top 30 with one round to play at Women’s Open

Mississauga (Ontario), Aug 24: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded an even par round of 71 on the third day of the CPKC Women’s Open to sit tied 29th on the leaderboard. The 27-year-old Aditi (71-69-71) now has a score of two under par at the Mississaugua Golf & Country Club. She made three birdies and as many bogeys in her third round. Indian-American Gurleen Kaur struggled in the third round as she shot a round of 3-over 74. Her score now stands at three over (74-68-74). She slipped down 21 spots to T-66 on the leaderboard. Kaur’s third round included one double bogey, three bogeys and two birdies. Home favourite Brooke Henderson shot a round of 6-under 65 to move into shared lead with Australian Minjee Lee who shot 5-under 66. Both players have a score of 11 under par. (PTI)

Bhatia stays in the mix as Fleetwood holds lead at Tour Championship

Atlanta (US), Aug 24: Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia produced a steady third round of one-under 69 to remain inside the top-10 at the season-ending Tour Championship here. The 23-year-old, who started the week well with rounds of 66-67, moved to eight-under-par and was tied for 10th heading into the final round at East Lake Golf Club. At the top, it was England’s Tommy Fleetwood (64-63-67) who shared the lead with Patrick Cantlay (64-66-64). (PTI)