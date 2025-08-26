Tuesday, August 26, 2025
SPORTS

Amorim blames Man Utd’s defensive mindset for draw at Fulham

By: Agencies

Date:

London, Aug 24: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim criticised his players’ defensive mindset after they let slip a lead in a 1-1 Premier League draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.
United went ahead in the second half when Rodrigo Muniz diverted the ball into his own net, but their advantage lasted less than two minutes.
Substitute Emile Smith Rowe equalised just 93 seconds after coming on, leaving Amorim frustrated with his side’s approach.
“We scored the goal and then we forgot about how we play,” Amorim told the BBC. “Everyone was thinking, ‘Let’s hold onto the advantage,’ instead of enjoying the moment and pushing the opponent. That was the turning point.”
United’s problems had begun earlier, with captain Bruno Fernandes missing a first-half penalty following a VAR review. The midfielder fired over the crossbar, his fifth penalty miss in the Premier League since his debut in 2020.
“I think he is not used to missing penalties,” Amorim said. “He knows the importance, and he felt it was huge for us. He wasn’t happy during the game because he wasn’t involved as much as he wanted, and that affected him.”
The draw leaves United with just one point from their opening two league fixtures, already five behind early leaders Arsenal.
Despite the slow start, Amorim insisted his side would improve.
“We have to grow up a lot as a team,” he said. “The players are working really hard during the week and today they gave everything. We just want to win games, and they know at this club they need to be better.” (Agencies)

Bruno Fernandes stumbles into the referee and misses a penalty
Saka set to miss up to four weeks through injury
