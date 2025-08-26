Tuesday, August 26, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Bruno Fernandes stumbles into the referee and misses a penalty

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

London, Aug 25: A misstep by the referee might have contributed to Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty for Manchester United in the Premier League.
Fernandes was walking backward away from the ball in readiness to take the spot kick against Fulham when he stumbled into referee Chris Kavanagh, who was trying to get round the United captain on Sunday.
Fernandes threw up his arms to complain, went back to the ball and picked it up.
After some seconds, Fernandes put the ball back down and attempted to compose himself before taking the penalty, which he powered over the crossbar.
It left the score at 0-0 heading into halftime at Craven Cottage.
“I was upset. Obviously, as every penalty taker, you have your own routines. You have your own things that you do. It upset me because the referee didn’t apologize, and that was what triggered me in that moment,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.
“But that’s not the excuse to missing the penalty. I just had a very bad hit on the ball. I got my foot too (much) under the ball, and that’s why the ball went over the bar.” After the teams came out for the second half, Fernandes was seen talking to Kavanagh before the game restarted and United manager Ruben Amorim felt the penalty miss impacted the Portugal midfielder’s performance for the rest of the game, which finished 1-1.
“He’s not used to missing a penalty,” Amorim said.
“He knows the importance, that every moment in this context can have a huge impact in the team and I felt during the game he was not so happy. Not so involved because he has so much responsibility.” (AP)

Previous article
903 for 7 and 364: Why the Oval 1938 will always be remembered as Len Hutton’s match
Next article
Amorim blames Man Utd’s defensive mindset for draw at Fulham
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Real Madrid too strong for Oviedo

Madrid, Aug 25: Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Vinícius Júnior came off the bench to add a late...
SPORTS

Smith Rowe denies Man United first win

London, Aug 24: Manchester United were left frustrated once again as Fulham came from behind to secure a...
SPORTS

Juventus condemn racist abuse

Turin, Aug 25: U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie was subjected to racist abuse after Juventus completed a 2-0 season-opening...
SPORTS

Jonathan David scores on Serie A debut as Juventus win

Milan, Aug 25: Canada forward Jonathan David scored in his Serie A debut to set Juventus on the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Real Madrid too strong for Oviedo

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Aug 25: Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Vinícius...

Smith Rowe denies Man United first win

SPORTS 0
London, Aug 24: Manchester United were left frustrated once...

Juventus condemn racist abuse

SPORTS 0
Turin, Aug 25: U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie was subjected...
Load more

Popular news

Real Madrid too strong for Oviedo

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Aug 25: Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Vinícius...

Smith Rowe denies Man United first win

SPORTS 0
London, Aug 24: Manchester United were left frustrated once...

Juventus condemn racist abuse

SPORTS 0
Turin, Aug 25: U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie was subjected...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge