SPORTS

Juventus condemn racist abuse

By: Agencies

Turin, Aug 25: U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie was subjected to racist abuse after Juventus completed a 2-0 season-opening win over Parma in the Serie A, the Italian club said.
Juventus posted a statement on social media saying McKennie was the target of “discrimatory racist remarks by individuals in the away section” while he was warming down with teammates on the pitch on Sunday.“Juventus strongly condemns this incident and any form of racism, and will ensure full cooperation with the sporting justice authorities to identify those responsible,” Juventus said in the statement.In 2023, Fiorentina was hit with a suspended partial stadium ban after fans directed racist and discriminatory chants at McKennie and other Juventus players.Sunday’s incident is the latest in a series of racism allegations in European soccer. (AP)

Jonathan David scores on Serie A debut as Juventus win
Smith Rowe denies Man United first win
