Real Madrid too strong for Oviedo

Madrid, Aug 25: Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Vinícius Júnior came off the bench to add a late third as Real Madrid eased past newly promoted Real Oviedo 3-0 on Sunday, maintaining their perfect start to the La Liga season.

Manager Xabi Alonso rotated his side for the trip to Asturias, leaving both Vinícius and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo started in attack, while 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono was handed his first league start. Dani Carvajal replaced Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Despite the changes, Madrid dominated from the outset, registering 17 shots in the opening half compared to Oviedo’s solitary effort. Matheus Cunha and Rodrygo both went close in the early stages, but the breakthrough arrived eight minutes before half-time.

Mbappé, who had already opened his account in last week’s win over Osasuna, latched onto a neat pass from Arda Güler, controlled superbly, and fired low into the far corner to give Madrid a deserved lead.

Oviedo rarely threatened, though they almost levelled late on when Kwasi Sibo’s speculative long-range strike clipped the outside of the post in the 81st minute.

Madrid responded ruthlessly. Just two minutes later, Vinícius – introduced in the 63rd minute – robbed possession in midfield and slipped the ball through for Mbappé, who calmly side-footed his second of the night past Leo Román.The French forward now has three goals from two league appearances, already signalling his intent to spearhead Madrid’s title challenge.Vinícius then put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.

Bursting forward on the counterattack, the Brazilian showed trademark composure to slot home and seal a comfortable victory for Alonso’s side.There was also a brief cameo for Alexander-Arnold, who replaced Carvajal in the final minutes with Madrid already in control.

The win means Real Madrid join Villarreal and Barcelona at the top of the table with six points from their opening two matches. Villarreal currently lead the standings on goal difference after thrashing Girona 5-0 earlier in the weekend, while Barcelona also sit level following their 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Osasuna edged Valencia 1-0, while Real Sociedad mounted a spirited comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Espanyol.

For Madrid, though, the focus remains firmly on their blistering start. With Mbappé already firing, Vinícius sharp despite limited minutes, and youngsters like Mastantuono impressing, Alonso’s side look well-placed to continue their momentum into the coming weeks.The emphatic win not only underlined Madrid’s attacking depth but also highlighted the balance Alonso is beginning to strike between his star names and emerging talent.

With Mbappé settling quickly, Vinícius providing impact off the bench, and youngsters seizing their chances, the early signs suggest Los Blancos have both the firepower and the squad depth to mount a serious title charge this season. (Agencies)