Tuesday, August 26, 2025
SPORTS

Saka set to miss up to four weeks through injury

By: Agencies

Date:

London, Aug 25: Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is expected to be sidelined for up to a month after sustaining a hamstring injury in Saturday’s emphatic 5-0 win over Leeds United at the Emirates.
The 23-year-old limped off during the second half and is now set to miss Sunday’s high-profile Premier League trip to Liverpool, as well as England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia next month.
There are also concerns over club captain Martin Ødegaard, who was forced off before half-time against Leeds after suffering a shoulder injury. The Norwegian midfielder was seen leaving the stadium with his arm in a sling, though Arsenal remain hopeful the problem is not serious enough to rule him out of the Anfield showdown.
Sources at the club have suggested both injuries are unlikely to be long-term setbacks, offering some reassurance for Mikel Arteta as he prepares for a busy run of fixtures. Saka’s absence will nonetheless be felt, particularly after the England international missed three months of last season with a similar hamstring problem.Arsenal, however, appear better equipped to cope with injuries. (Agencies)

