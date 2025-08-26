Tuesday, August 26, 2025
SPORTS

Smith Rowe denies Man United first win

By: Agencies

Date:

London, Aug 24: Manchester United were left frustrated once again as Fulham came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday.
Ruben Amorim’s side looked set for their first victory of the season when French defender Leny Yoro’s header, deflected in off Rodrigo Muniz, gave United the lead midway through the second half.
But substitute Emile Smith Rowe equalised less than three minutes after coming on, leaving the visitors with only a point from their opening two matches.
United had earlier spurned a golden chance to break the deadlock before half-time. After a VAR review penalised Calvin Bassey for a foul on Mason Mount, captain Bruno Fernandes stepped up but blazed his penalty over the bar – his fifth miss from the spot in the Premier League.
The visitors dominated large spells of the contest, with new signing Matheus Cunha impressing. The Brazilian struck the post in the opening minutes and tested Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno on several occasions, while Altay Bayindir was called into action at the other end to deny Josh King.
After Yoro’s goal, United seemed in control, but a lapse in possession from Diogo Dalot allowed Alex Iwobi to deliver a low cross that Smith Rowe converted from close range, stunning the away fans.
There was late drama as substitute Harry Maguire almost snatched victory, narrowly missing with a header from Fernandes’s corner.
But Fulham held on, extending United’s wait for their first win of the 2025/26 campaign.
The result leaves United five points behind early leaders Arsenal, with Amorim insisting his side must learn to be more ruthless after taking the lead.
The draw underlined United’s ongoing struggle to turn dominance into victories, with missed opportunities and costly lapses once again proving decisive. (AP)

