Aus Open champ Madison Keys loses in 1st round

New York, Aug 26: Pretty much from the get-go at the US Open, Madison Keys could tell she wasn’t hitting the ball well or feeling very much at all like the self-confident player who claimed her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January.

After 89 unforced errors, including 14 double-faults, the No. 6-seeded Keys was gone from Flushing Meadows in the first round with a 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5 loss to 82nd-ranked Renata Zarazua of Mexico.

“For the first time in a while … my nerves really got the better of me, and it kind of became a little bit paralyzing,” said Keys, the runner-up in New York to good friend Sloane Stephens in 2017 and a semifinalist in 2018 and 2023. “I felt like I was just slow. I wasn’t seeing things the way that I wanted to, which I feel like resulted in a lot of bad decisions and lazy footwork.”

Her first US Open with the status of major champion – thanks to defeating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final at Melbourne Park – was over just as it began.

She made so many mistakes off the spin-laden shots coming her way that Zarazua needed to produce just eight winners to earn the biggest victory of her career. Zarazua lost in the first or second round of all eight of her previous Slam appearances.

Yet somehow, it was Zarazua who managed to deal with any nervousness better, even though she was competing in cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time and had only had a chance to hit there once a couple of days prior.

The 5-foot-3 Zarazua came into the day with a 0-6 record against opponents ranked in the top 10.

When the match ended with Keys missing a forehand, Zarazua smiled as wide as possible, held her racket atop her head, then placed a hand over her face.

This one certainly was memorable, in part because it did not come easily and lasted 3 hours, 10 minutes.

Zarazua trailed by a set – after frittering away five chances to take the opener – and 3-0 in the second.

Alcaraz’s shaved head makes its US Open debut

Carlos Alcaraz showed up at the U.S. Open for his first-round match with a new look: a shaved head.

Alcaraz, who is seeded No. 2 at Flushing Meadows, caused a bit of a buzz with his buzz cut when he got to the tournament grounds before heading out to beat big-serving Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in just over two hours at Arthur Ashe Stadium at night.

The 22-year-old Spaniard’s play, as is often the case, was a cut above. He made just 17 unforced errors, won 50 of 58 first-serve points, saved all three break points he faced, broke Opelka three times and improved to 19-0 in opening contests at Grand Slam tournaments.

Prior to playing, Alcaraz ran into golf star Rory McIlroy, who reached out his hand to rub the scalp’s stubble. When Alcaraz played in the US Open’s mixed doubles event last week, he did so with a full head of hair.

During the on-court interview after his win, Alcaraz tried to crowd-source opinions about the change.

“I got to ask the people if they like the new haircut or not. Did you like it, guys?” he asked the Ashe spectators.

They roared their approval. “I think,” Alcaraz said, “they like it.”

At least one other athlete – and friend – did not think the new ‘do’ was all that sharp: Frances Tiafoe.

“It’s horrible. It’s terrible. It’s definitely terrible. That’s my guy, though,” Tiafoe said (AP)