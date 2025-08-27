Wednesday, August 27, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

MCA names 25-member shortlist for BCCI U-19 women’s cricket

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 26: The Meghalaya Cricket Association has shortlisted, as per the recommendation of the Junior Women’s Selection Committee, 25 players for its U-19 women’s cricket team that will represent the state in BCCI domestic tournaments in the 2025-26 season.
The MCA selectors based the list after considering the players’ performances at selection trial matches held recently as well as their achievements during the BCCI’s 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons.
A second phase of selection matches will take place on 15-19 September at Nongkhrah, Nongpoh, in Ri-Bhoi, which will be followed by a preparatory camp.
The U-19 women’s team will play in the BCCI’s U-19 Women’s T20 Trophy from 26 October and U-19 Women’s One Day Trophy from 13 December.
Shortlisted players: Monica Singh, Cheanchi Kambesa Sangma, Chigesanora Marak, Jayshree Singh, Marme M Sangma, Adalyne F Lyngkhoi, Namesha A Marak, Beneros D Shira, Adelakmen Lawai, Joanna Pyngrope, Banchila Marak, Yoolang Suting, Eliza Lyngdoh, Dawanshisha Warlarpih, Rosabel Lyngkhoi, Isha Ray, Jennifer Fancon, Ronjoli Basumatary, Rafinia Ryntathiang, Steffinie Sohshang, Fennysha Nongrum, Shreya Marak, Julitha Marak, Dejianna M Sangma, Mendy Adrena Mawlong.

Previous article
Can do anything for Tests: Siraj reflects on herculean 186-over effort
Next article
How Arsenal are supporting teenage superstar Dowman
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Rifle Shooter Sift makes it golden double for India

Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 26: Olympian Sift Kaur Samra pulled off an incredible show, clinching the individual...
SPORTS

Sindhu, Prannoy make winning start at World Championships

Paris, Aug 26: Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round of women’s...
SPORTS

Top seed Aadhira loses in qualifier of India Junior International GP

Pune, Aug 26: Top-seeded Aadhira Rajkumar lost in the final round of qualifying in the Late Sushant Chipalkatti...
SPORTS

The US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Reilly Opelka, of the United States, during the first round...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rifle Shooter Sift makes it golden double for India

SPORTS 0
Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 26: Olympian Sift Kaur...

Sindhu, Prannoy make winning start at World Championships

SPORTS 0
Paris, Aug 26: Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and...

Top seed Aadhira loses in qualifier of India Junior International GP

SPORTS 0
Pune, Aug 26: Top-seeded Aadhira Rajkumar lost in the...
Load more

Popular news

Rifle Shooter Sift makes it golden double for India

SPORTS 0
Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 26: Olympian Sift Kaur...

Sindhu, Prannoy make winning start at World Championships

SPORTS 0
Paris, Aug 26: Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and...

Top seed Aadhira loses in qualifier of India Junior International GP

SPORTS 0
Pune, Aug 26: Top-seeded Aadhira Rajkumar lost in the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge