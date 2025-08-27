MCA names 25-member shortlist for BCCI U-19 women’s cricket

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 26: The Meghalaya Cricket Association has shortlisted, as per the recommendation of the Junior Women’s Selection Committee, 25 players for its U-19 women’s cricket team that will represent the state in BCCI domestic tournaments in the 2025-26 season.

The MCA selectors based the list after considering the players’ performances at selection trial matches held recently as well as their achievements during the BCCI’s 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons.

A second phase of selection matches will take place on 15-19 September at Nongkhrah, Nongpoh, in Ri-Bhoi, which will be followed by a preparatory camp.

The U-19 women’s team will play in the BCCI’s U-19 Women’s T20 Trophy from 26 October and U-19 Women’s One Day Trophy from 13 December.

Shortlisted players: Monica Singh, Cheanchi Kambesa Sangma, Chigesanora Marak, Jayshree Singh, Marme M Sangma, Adalyne F Lyngkhoi, Namesha A Marak, Beneros D Shira, Adelakmen Lawai, Joanna Pyngrope, Banchila Marak, Yoolang Suting, Eliza Lyngdoh, Dawanshisha Warlarpih, Rosabel Lyngkhoi, Isha Ray, Jennifer Fancon, Ronjoli Basumatary, Rafinia Ryntathiang, Steffinie Sohshang, Fennysha Nongrum, Shreya Marak, Julitha Marak, Dejianna M Sangma, Mendy Adrena Mawlong.