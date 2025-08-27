Wong becomes 1st man from Hong Kong to win Open era Grand Slam singles match

New York, Aug 26: The historical significance was not lost on Coleman Wong, even at 21 years old. The excitement of winning his first main draw singles match at a Grand Slam tournament was not just about him.

Wong knew full well that his first-round victory at the US Open on Monday made him the first men’s player from Hong Kong to win a Grand Slam singles match since the Open era began in 1968.

Wong defeated American Aleksander Kovacevic in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (4). After falling short in qualifying at Flushing Meadows, the Australian Open and twice apiece at Wimbledon and the French Open, he wanted to soak in the moment so much he hadn’t even checked to read the text message he received from his idol Rafael Nadal. (AP)