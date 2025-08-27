Wednesday, August 27, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Wong becomes 1st man from Hong Kong to win Open era Grand Slam singles match

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New York, Aug 26: The historical significance was not lost on Coleman Wong, even at 21 years old. The excitement of winning his first main draw singles match at a Grand Slam tournament was not just about him.
Wong knew full well that his first-round victory at the US Open on Monday made him the first men’s player from Hong Kong to win a Grand Slam singles match since the Open era began in 1968.
Wong defeated American Aleksander Kovacevic in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (4). After falling short in qualifying at Flushing Meadows, the Australian Open and twice apiece at Wimbledon and the French Open, he wanted to soak in the moment so much he hadn’t even checked to read the text message he received from his idol Rafael Nadal. (AP)

Previous article
Venus’ pain-free return to Grand Slam means more to her than loss
Next article
Aus Open champ Madison Keys loses in 1st round
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Rifle Shooter Sift makes it golden double for India

Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 26: Olympian Sift Kaur Samra pulled off an incredible show, clinching the individual...
SPORTS

Sindhu, Prannoy make winning start at World Championships

Paris, Aug 26: Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round of women’s...
SPORTS

Top seed Aadhira loses in qualifier of India Junior International GP

Pune, Aug 26: Top-seeded Aadhira Rajkumar lost in the final round of qualifying in the Late Sushant Chipalkatti...
SPORTS

The US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Reilly Opelka, of the United States, during the first round...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rifle Shooter Sift makes it golden double for India

SPORTS 0
Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 26: Olympian Sift Kaur...

Sindhu, Prannoy make winning start at World Championships

SPORTS 0
Paris, Aug 26: Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and...

Top seed Aadhira loses in qualifier of India Junior International GP

SPORTS 0
Pune, Aug 26: Top-seeded Aadhira Rajkumar lost in the...
Load more

Popular news

Rifle Shooter Sift makes it golden double for India

SPORTS 0
Asian Shooting Championships Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 26: Olympian Sift Kaur...

Sindhu, Prannoy make winning start at World Championships

SPORTS 0
Paris, Aug 26: Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and...

Top seed Aadhira loses in qualifier of India Junior International GP

SPORTS 0
Pune, Aug 26: Top-seeded Aadhira Rajkumar lost in the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge