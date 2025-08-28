Thursday, August 28, 2025
SPORTS

Ajith, Nirupama secure gold and silver

By: Agencies

COMMONWEALTH WEIGHTLIFTING

AHMEDABAD, Aug 27: Indian weightlifters Ajith Narayana and Nirupama Devi Seram delivered superlative performances to clinch the gold and silver medals in the men’s 71kg and women’s 63kg category respectively at the Commonwealth Championships here on Wednesday.
Narayana, the 26-year-old lifter, recorded a total lift of 317kg (145kg snatch + 172kg clean & jerk) to secure the top position on the podium, setting new Commonwealth records in the process.
Narayana’s victory came after a thrilling contest with Nigeria’s Joseph Edidiong Umoafia, who claimed the silver medal with a total of 316kg (146kg snatch + 170kg clean & jerk), while Nauru’s Ezekiel Moses won bronze, managing a total of 290kg (135kg snatch + 155kg clean & jerk).
In women’s 63kg, Nirupama produced an impressive performance to finish second with a total of 217kg (91kg snatch + 126kg clean & jerk). The 24-year-old’s clean & jerk effort also surpassed the previous Commonwealth standard.
Canada’s Maude Charron dished out a record-breaking effort to claim gold in the women’s 63kg category, while Nigeria’s Ruth Imoleayo Ayodele completed the podium with the bronze medal, recording a total of 212kg (95kg snatch + 117kg clean & jerk).

HEMANTA, BIDUSMITA SHINE IN JUNIOR CATEGORIES

India continued its golden run in the junior categories, claiming both gold medals in the 71kg men and 63kg women divisions as Hemanta Doimari (men) and Bidusmita Bhoi (women) topped their respective weight classes at the championships.In the junior men’s 71kg competition, 18-year-old Hemanta showcased remarkable composure to claim gold with a total of 264kg (118kg snatch + 146kg clean & jerk).
South Africa’s Jonathan Evan Trumble secured the silver medal with 262kg (112kg snatch + 150kg clean & jerk), while Sri Lanka’s Oditha Tharupathi Narayanage claimed bronze with 206kg (95kg snatch + 111kg clean & jerk).In women’s junior 63kg, 20-year-old Bhoi overcame a slow start to secure the top prize with 204kg (89kg snatch + 115kg clean & jerk).Nauru’s Femily-Crystie Notte, who led after the snatch with 88kg, had to settle for silver with 200kg (88kg snatch + 112kg clean & jerk), while Australia’s Chloe Saliba claimed the bronze medal with 180kg (77kg snatch + 103kg clean & jerk). (PTI)

