Freelyson shines in Laitkor’s win

Shillong Premier League

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 27: A brace by Freelyson Tariang helped Laitkor to a 3-1 victory against Mylliem in the tenth match of the Shillong Premier League 2025 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Wednesday.

Freelyson (52’, 76’) scored on either side of team mate Risuk Malngiang (71’) before Wanbok Wahlang (85’) ensured that Mylliem at least came away with something from the engaging contest.

Rikmenlang Nongrum was crucial to the first goal as he kept the ball in play deep on the left flank after being fed by Risuk. He had to beat Mylliem goalkeeper Rihoklang Khongjoh to do so and the angle was then too tight for him to score from but Freelyson was on hand to tap in the cross in front of the goal mouth.

Freelyson was involved in the second goal as well. He flicked the ball and ran around a defender but was charged by an advancing Rihoklang. The ball rebounded off the keeper and Risuk scored fairly easily.

Mylliem were pressing high by this point and Laitkor scored their third goal during a counterattack. Fridison Wahlang took the ball into the box and had all the time in the world to decide what to do with it. He selflessly chose to pass for Freelyson to score his second.

Laitkor’s man of the hour could have had a hat-trick but was denied by a good save from Rihoklang in the 80th minute.

Five minutes later, Mylliem earned a free-kick on the right just outside the box and Wanbok delivered a sensational ball directly into the net.

Earlier, the first half was very even between these two sides. Both were coming into today looking for their first win of SPL 2025. In Round 1, Laitkor had lost to Malki 1-0, while Mylliem held Langsning 1-1.

Wadskhem Marbaniang struck the upright inside 10 minutes for Laitkor, while Mylliem only really started to challenge at the end of the first half. Alem Khongwir had a weak attempt from inside the box, while Closing Lyngshing slammed another chance over the crossbar following a corner. End-to-end action just before the break saw chances fall to both sides, with Mylliem being denied by the woodwork.

Victory took Laitkor from out of the relegation zone and up to fifth place. They, Mawlai, Sawmer and Malki all have 3 points each. Head-to-head applies first to teams tied on points in the SPL but the four have not all played each other yet, so goal difference has been used to separate them. By this metric Mawlai (+2) are in front, with Laitkor (+1), Sawmer (-2) and Malki (-4) following. With defeat, Mylliem dropped one place to eighth. They are tied with Rangdajied United on 1 point but have a better goal difference (-2 to -4).

Thursday will be the first of the third round matches and will feature leaders Nangkiew Irat against Sawmer at 4:30pm.