Thursday, August 28, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Freelyson shines in Laitkor’s win

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong Premier League

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 27: A brace by Freelyson Tariang helped Laitkor to a 3-1 victory against Mylliem in the tenth match of the Shillong Premier League 2025 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Wednesday.
Freelyson (52’, 76’) scored on either side of team mate Risuk Malngiang (71’) before Wanbok Wahlang (85’) ensured that Mylliem at least came away with something from the engaging contest.
Rikmenlang Nongrum was crucial to the first goal as he kept the ball in play deep on the left flank after being fed by Risuk. He had to beat Mylliem goalkeeper Rihoklang Khongjoh to do so and the angle was then too tight for him to score from but Freelyson was on hand to tap in the cross in front of the goal mouth.
Freelyson was involved in the second goal as well. He flicked the ball and ran around a defender but was charged by an advancing Rihoklang. The ball rebounded off the keeper and Risuk scored fairly easily.
Mylliem were pressing high by this point and Laitkor scored their third goal during a counterattack. Fridison Wahlang took the ball into the box and had all the time in the world to decide what to do with it. He selflessly chose to pass for Freelyson to score his second.
Laitkor’s man of the hour could have had a hat-trick but was denied by a good save from Rihoklang in the 80th minute.
Five minutes later, Mylliem earned a free-kick on the right just outside the box and Wanbok delivered a sensational ball directly into the net.
Earlier, the first half was very even between these two sides. Both were coming into today looking for their first win of SPL 2025. In Round 1, Laitkor had lost to Malki 1-0, while Mylliem held Langsning 1-1.
Wadskhem Marbaniang struck the upright inside 10 minutes for Laitkor, while Mylliem only really started to challenge at the end of the first half. Alem Khongwir had a weak attempt from inside the box, while Closing Lyngshing slammed another chance over the crossbar following a corner. End-to-end action just before the break saw chances fall to both sides, with Mylliem being denied by the woodwork.
Victory took Laitkor from out of the relegation zone and up to fifth place. They, Mawlai, Sawmer and Malki all have 3 points each. Head-to-head applies first to teams tied on points in the SPL but the four have not all played each other yet, so goal difference has been used to separate them. By this metric Mawlai (+2) are in front, with Laitkor (+1), Sawmer (-2) and Malki (-4) following. With defeat, Mylliem dropped one place to eighth. They are tied with Rangdajied United on 1 point but have a better goal difference (-2 to -4).
Thursday will be the first of the third round matches and will feature leaders Nangkiew Irat against Sawmer at 4:30pm.

Previous article
Pragg draws with Wesley, Gukesh out of contention
Next article
Ajith, Nirupama secure gold and silver
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Anish Bhanwala wins 25m rapid fire pistol silver

ASIAN SHOOTING SHYMKENT, (Kazakhstan), Aug 27: India’s Anish Bhanwala once again showed why he is the best rapid fire...
SPORTS

Ajith, Nirupama secure gold and silver

COMMONWEALTH WEIGHTLIFTING AHMEDABAD, Aug 27: Indian weightlifters Ajith Narayana and Nirupama Devi Seram delivered superlative performances to clinch the...
SPORTS

Pragg draws with Wesley, Gukesh out of contention

SINQUEFIELD CUP ST. LOUIS, Aug 27: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa kept himself in hunt for an overall top four finish...
SPORTS

Stuttgart edge Braunschweig in shootout to start title defence

German Cup BRAUNSCHWEIG, Aug 27: Stuttgart’s German Cup title defence started with a drama-filled 8-7 win on penalties over...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Anish Bhanwala wins 25m rapid fire pistol silver

SPORTS 0
ASIAN SHOOTING SHYMKENT, (Kazakhstan), Aug 27: India’s Anish Bhanwala once...

Ajith, Nirupama secure gold and silver

SPORTS 0
COMMONWEALTH WEIGHTLIFTING AHMEDABAD, Aug 27: Indian weightlifters Ajith Narayana and...

Pragg draws with Wesley, Gukesh out of contention

SPORTS 0
SINQUEFIELD CUP ST. LOUIS, Aug 27: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa kept...
Load more

Popular news

Anish Bhanwala wins 25m rapid fire pistol silver

SPORTS 0
ASIAN SHOOTING SHYMKENT, (Kazakhstan), Aug 27: India’s Anish Bhanwala once...

Ajith, Nirupama secure gold and silver

SPORTS 0
COMMONWEALTH WEIGHTLIFTING AHMEDABAD, Aug 27: Indian weightlifters Ajith Narayana and...

Pragg draws with Wesley, Gukesh out of contention

SPORTS 0
SINQUEFIELD CUP ST. LOUIS, Aug 27: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa kept...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge