Thursday, August 28, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

MCA shortlists 30 players for U-19 Men’s team

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 27: The Junior Men’s Selection Committee of the Meghalaya Cricket Association has shortlisted a pool of 30 players for the state U-19 men’s cricket team that will participate in BCCI domestic tournaments in 2025-26.
The season begins on October 9 with the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, a one day cricket tournament, followed by the multi-day Cooch Behar Trophy from November 16.
The MCA selectors based the list after considering the players’ performances at selection trial matches held recently as well as their achievements during the BCCI’s 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons.
Two players have been provisionally included in the MCA list -–Jarrett M Wanniang and Manthan Gupta. Their presence in the shortlist is subject to clearance from the BCCI regarding work they have done to correct their bowling action.
A second phase of selection matches will take place on September 8-13 at Jagiroad, Assam, which will be followed by a preparatory camp.

Shortlisted players

Angkit Tamang, Rudra Singh Rathore, Jarrett M Wanniang, Yash Harlarka, Paisal Ali, Mewankitbok Kharpuri, Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria, Rohit Sharma, Grish Raj Ray, Apandanka R Marak, Gaurav Narleng, Dipayan Nandi, Namewanki Pakyntein, Sameer Choudhary, Bishesh Chettry, Damechwa Khongsngi, Jamesbirth Sangma, Aristo Marak, Ashish Kumar Lohar, Mannan Surana, Namgrik K Sangma, Aryan Kumar Rai, Heiyoomiki Ryngkhlem, Krishwal Marak, Abagtha Marak, Manthan Gupta, Benedict Jones Makdoh, Benhaden M Marak, Rimtora D Shira, Jeristo R Marak

Previous article
Technically, 90m-plus throw wasn’t perfect; working on improvement: Neeraj Chopra
Next article
Osaka’s floral red outfit at US Open leaves fans stunned
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Freelyson shines in Laitkor’s win

Shillong Premier League By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 27: A brace by Freelyson Tariang helped Laitkor to a 3-1 victory...
SPORTS

Pragg draws with Wesley, Gukesh out of contention

SINQUEFIELD CUP ST. LOUIS, Aug 27: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa kept himself in hunt for an overall top four finish...
SPORTS

Stuttgart edge Braunschweig in shootout to start title defence

German Cup BRAUNSCHWEIG, Aug 27: Stuttgart’s German Cup title defence started with a drama-filled 8-7 win on penalties over...
SPORTS

World C’ships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag duo advance to pre-quarterfinals

PARIS, Aug 27: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu once again relied on a late surge to overcome Malaysia’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Freelyson shines in Laitkor’s win

SPORTS 0
Shillong Premier League By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 27: A brace...

Pragg draws with Wesley, Gukesh out of contention

SPORTS 0
SINQUEFIELD CUP ST. LOUIS, Aug 27: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa kept...

Stuttgart edge Braunschweig in shootout to start title defence

SPORTS 0
German Cup BRAUNSCHWEIG, Aug 27: Stuttgart’s German Cup title defence...
Load more

Popular news

Freelyson shines in Laitkor’s win

SPORTS 0
Shillong Premier League By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 27: A brace...

Pragg draws with Wesley, Gukesh out of contention

SPORTS 0
SINQUEFIELD CUP ST. LOUIS, Aug 27: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa kept...

Stuttgart edge Braunschweig in shootout to start title defence

SPORTS 0
German Cup BRAUNSCHWEIG, Aug 27: Stuttgart’s German Cup title defence...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge