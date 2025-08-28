MCA shortlists 30 players for U-19 Men’s team

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 27: The Junior Men’s Selection Committee of the Meghalaya Cricket Association has shortlisted a pool of 30 players for the state U-19 men’s cricket team that will participate in BCCI domestic tournaments in 2025-26.

The season begins on October 9 with the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, a one day cricket tournament, followed by the multi-day Cooch Behar Trophy from November 16.

The MCA selectors based the list after considering the players’ performances at selection trial matches held recently as well as their achievements during the BCCI’s 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons.

Two players have been provisionally included in the MCA list -–Jarrett M Wanniang and Manthan Gupta. Their presence in the shortlist is subject to clearance from the BCCI regarding work they have done to correct their bowling action.

A second phase of selection matches will take place on September 8-13 at Jagiroad, Assam, which will be followed by a preparatory camp.

Shortlisted players

Angkit Tamang, Rudra Singh Rathore, Jarrett M Wanniang, Yash Harlarka, Paisal Ali, Mewankitbok Kharpuri, Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria, Rohit Sharma, Grish Raj Ray, Apandanka R Marak, Gaurav Narleng, Dipayan Nandi, Namewanki Pakyntein, Sameer Choudhary, Bishesh Chettry, Damechwa Khongsngi, Jamesbirth Sangma, Aristo Marak, Ashish Kumar Lohar, Mannan Surana, Namgrik K Sangma, Aryan Kumar Rai, Heiyoomiki Ryngkhlem, Krishwal Marak, Abagtha Marak, Manthan Gupta, Benedict Jones Makdoh, Benhaden M Marak, Rimtora D Shira, Jeristo R Marak